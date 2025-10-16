Asus Launches ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally in India: Prices, specs and availability Asus has officially launched its new gaming handhelds- the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally in India. Priced at Rs 1,14,990 and Rs 69,990 respectively, both devices are powered by AMD Ryzen processors and come with a 7-inch 120Hz display.

New Delhi:

Asus has expanded its gaming lineup in India with the launch of the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally- handheld gaming devices. The consoles hasw been developed in collaboration with Xbox, are available for sale starting October 16 across Asus and ROG exclusive stores, Vijay Sales, and leading online and offline retailers.

The ROG Xbox Ally is priced at Rs 69,990, while the higher-end ROG Xbox Ally X costs Rs 1,14,990. Both consoles give users access to Xbox’s built-in game library and run on Windows 11, providing a full PC gaming experience on the go.

Powerful AMD processors and high-refresh display

Both models feature a 7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits brightness, offering smooth visuals and sharp details during gameplay. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and includes DXC anti-reflection coating for better outdoor visibility.

The ROG Xbox Ally X is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, while the standard ROG Xbox Ally runs on the Ryzen Z2 A processor. Both devices ensure a seamless gaming performance with high efficiency.

Storage, connectivity and battery

The ROG Xbox Ally X comes with 24GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, while the ROG Xbox Ally offers 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Both support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, along with multiple ports- including USB Type-C, DisplayPort, and Power Delivery support.

In terms of battery, the Ally X packs a larger 80Wh battery, while the standard model includes a 60Wh unit. Both models are shipped with a 65W charger and a stand for added convenience.

ROG Ally Dock was also announced

Alongside the new consoles, Asus has also launched the ROG Ally Dock DG300, priced at Rs 7,999. The dock will be available for purchase starting November 11 and is designed to enhance connectivity for external displays and accessories.

With these launches, Asus aims to redefine portable gaming in India, offering console-level performance in a handheld design powered by cutting-edge AMD and Xbox technology.