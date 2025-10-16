Google introduces recovery contacts and smarter scam protection in latest account update Google has launched a range of new account security and scam protection updates, including recovery contacts, mobile number sign-in, and enhanced spam warnings in Google Messages. With added tools like Key Verifier and public awareness programs, the company aims to make online safety more accessible

Google has rolled out a series of new privacy and security updates to make it easier for users to recover their accounts and stay protected from scams. The latest improvements span Android and Google services, including Google Messages, which now features smarter scam detection, new sign-in options, and enhanced account recovery tools.

Google Messages: Smarter protection against scams

Safer links feature

Google Messages will now warn users before opening suspicious links that may lead to phishing or malware-infected sites. If a message is detected as spam, a prominent alert appears, blocking access to the site until the user confirms it is safe.

According to Google, this global rollout aims to reduce online fraud and phishing attempts- particularly those targeting users via text messages.

Key verifier for encrypted chats

The new Key Verifier feature enhances the security of end-to-end encrypted chats. Users can scan a QR code with their contact’s device to confirm the chat’s authenticity, ensuring that conversations remain private and free from third-party interception. The feature is supported on Android 10 and newer devices.

Account recovery tools: Easier and safer access

Recovery contacts

One of the standout updates is Recovery Contacts, which lets users add trusted friends or family members to help verify their identity if they lose access to their account.

When triggered, a recovery contact receives a short verification code valid for 15 minutes. The user must enter this code to regain access. Google allows up to ten recovery contacts, and once a contact is used, they cannot assist in another recovery attempt for seven days.

Sign in with your mobile number

Google is also introducing the ability to sign in using your phone number instead of relying solely on passwords or backup emails. Users can now view all accounts linked to their mobile number and verify ownership using their device’s screen lock or pattern. This feature is rolling out gradually across regions.

More scam awareness and education initiatives

Beyond technical upgrades, Google is expanding scam awareness campaigns to help users identify and avoid fraud online. The company continues to promote its “Be Scam Ready” interactive program and collaborate with the National Cybersecurity Alliance to spread digital safety awareness among both young and older internet users.