Mappls app takes on Google Maps: Offers 3D navigation, data privacy and digital address system Mappls by MapmyIndia is fast emerging as a trusted alternative to Google Maps. Backed by government ministers, the app offers advanced 3D navigation, secure data storage within India, and integration with DIGIPIN, the country’s new digital address system.

New Delhi:

Mappls, an Indian-developed navigation app from MapmyIndia that provides features like voice-guided directions, real-time traffic updates, and hyper-local search, is gaining nationwide attention as a strong Swadeshi alternative to Google Maps. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently shared a video of himself using the app, calling it “a must-try” for Indian users. His endorsement reflects the growing government support for indigenous digital platforms such as Arattai and Zoho, further strengthening India’s push for digital self-reliance.

An Indian alternative to Google Maps

Mappls, built by MapmyIndia, promises a more localised, secure, and user-friendly mapping experience. It offers a three-dimensional junction view that helps users navigate overbridges and underpasses without confusion—an issue often faced by Google Maps users.

The app’s 3D junction view ensures users can see real-world road structures, helping prevent accidents or misdirections. This comes after several reports of people being misled by other navigation systems, including a tragic 2024 incident in Uttar Pradesh where three men lost their lives after being guided to an under-construction bridge.

Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that Mappls also supports indoor navigation, helping users find their way through multi-storey buildings and complexes- something missing in most global map platforms.

Data stays in India: Focus on privacy and security

One of Mappls’ biggest strengths lies in data sovereignty. Unlike many global apps that store user data overseas, Mappls ensures that all map data and user information remain within India. This adds an extra layer of privacy protection, aligning with India’s growing emphasis on digital data security.

The minister also revealed that an MoU with Indian Railways is in the pipeline to integrate Mappls for better train and station navigation across the country.

DIGIPIN: India’s first digital address system

MapmyIndia has partnered with India Post to create a comprehensive digital address system known as DIGIPIN. Developed with IIT Hyderabad and ISRO’s NRSC, DIGIPIN generates a unique digital code for every 3.8-metre square block across India.

Users can generate a digital address by simply placing a pin on the DIGIPIN platform, enabling precise location identification—even to a specific floor or house number. In rural areas, where digital mapping is limited, Mappls generates pins using nearby landmarks as references.

Swadeshi tech movement grows stronger

The Mappls initiative joins the ranks of other Indian-made apps like Zoho’s Arattai, which has been endorsed by ministers as “Swadeshi alternatives” to global giants like WhatsApp. Zoho’s focus on end-to-end encryption and data privacy mirrors the same national sentiment driving Mappls’ popularity.

With strong government support, Mappls is positioning itself as India’s answer to Google Maps, marking a major step toward a self-reliant digital ecosystem

(Inputs from agency)