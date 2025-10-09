E-payment systems and fintech could offer faster dispute resolution for cheque bounce issues: Know-how India continues to push digital transactions like Digital payment systems, e-mandates and online dispute resolution (ODR) platforms as these tools could hold the key to preventing cheque-related disputes, ensuring faster financial justice.

New Delhi:

Delhi has emerged as the ‘cheque-bounce capital’ of India, with over 5.55 lakh cases pending in trial courts under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act (NI Act). According to court statistics, cheque-bounce disputes account for nearly 36 per cent of all pending cases in the city’s lower courts.

The pendency has surged by almost 1 lakh new cases within nine months, averaging 370 new filings daily. Despite digital courts and longer working hours, the backlog continues to rise, with cases taking months- sometimes years to resolve, even though the law mandates a six-month trial completion.

Digital alternatives to prevent cheque-bounce litigation

Legal experts and fintech professionals have said that India’s growing digital payments ecosystem can drastically reduce cheque-related disputes if adopted more widely in the coming time. Some key digital alternatives include:

UPI and digital transfers: Payments made via UPI, IMPS or NEFT could eliminate the risk of cheque dishonour and provide instant confirmation, reducing the need for legal recourse. E-Mandates and auto-pay: For recurring payments like rent, EMI, or service fees, e-mandates ensure automatic transactions, minimising the risk of defaults that lead to cheque-bounce cases. Digital invoicing and receipts: E-invoices, with digital proof of payment, act as legal evidence in case of disputes and can be quickly verified, preventing unnecessary litigation. Online Dispute Resolution (ODR): Platforms certified by NITI Aayog and private fintech companies allow quick, remote settlement of financial disagreements through mediation or arbitration, often resolving cases within weeks instead of years.

Need for policy push and awareness

Experts argue that a stronger policy framework promoting digital payment reliability and wider awareness among small businesses can ease the burden on India’s courts.

The government’s continued emphasis on Digital India and cashless transactions aligns with this vision. Integrating AI-powered fraud detection and secure payment tracking can further prevent disputes at the source.

Digital payment infrastructure and ODR mechanisms

As India’s courts continue to face overwhelming pendency, embracing digital payment infrastructure and ODR mechanisms may be the long-term answer. These systems not only prevent cheque dishonours but also ensure that financial disagreements are resolved efficiently, without overloading the judiciary.

In the era of instant digital banking, experts say it’s time India moves beyond paper cheques and embraces a fully digital, dispute-free payment future.