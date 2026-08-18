Jio Prime membership is back: Get protection from tariff hikes and Rs 600 cashback

New Delhi:

Jio, a popular and widely used telecom service provider, has reportedly brought back its Prime Membership in India. The service is further packed with a number of additional offers for the customers – most notably, a way to dodge any future price hikes on your mobile plan for a full year. The membership costs a one-time fee of Rs. 300, and it is open to all existing Jio prepaid and postpaid users. In case you are switching over from another provider, then you will benefit there too. With this membership, customers will get price protection, cashback vouchers, priority support and early access to everything new Jio comes up with.

Jio Prime Membership: What will you get for Rs. 300?

This is not a recurring fee for Jio Prime membership; rather, it just has to be paid at once and you are covered. The price-lock feature stands out here. Basically, you can freeze your current mobile plan’s price for a year. No surprises or mid-year rate jumps, even if Jio raises its prices before September 5, 2027. You'll keep recharging or paying for your plan at the rate you locked in.

(Image Source : JIO PRIME MEMBERSHIP)Jio Prime membership

Worried telecom rates might go up again?

This feature alone makes the Rs. 300 membership fee easy to justify and lock in the plan which you would like to use for the long term.

(Image Source : JIO PRIME MEMBERSHIP/X)Jio Prime membership

Rs. 300 cashback voucher

Jio has further added a Rs. 300 cashback voucher, which could be used on a new JioHome or JioPC connection. If you help a friend or family member get a new Jio SIM, you will further get a second Rs. 300 cashback voucher. It indeed sounds like a nice incentive if you were eyeing new Jio hardware or thinking of adding more users to your account.

Prime members also get the first look at Jio’s new products and trials – think early access before they roll out to everyone else. When you need customer support, you skip the regular queue and get direct access to a dedicated support team. Jio says more member-only benefits are coming, though they are keeping some details under wraps for now.

(Image Source : JIO PRIME MEMBERSHIP/X)Jio Prime membership

So, is Jio Prime worth Rs. 300?

If you plan on sticking with Jio and want to avoid potential price hikes, the price lock alone essentially pays for itself. Toss in extra cashback, early product access, and top-priority support, and the deal starts to look pretty solid. This relaunched programme is clearly more than just a way to control your phone bill—it puts you first in line for everything Jio.

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