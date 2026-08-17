iPhone 17 Pro price drops by Rs 22000, ahead of iPhone 18 Pro launch: Should you buy now?

New Delhi:

The iPhone 17 Pro, one of the popular handsets from last year’s iPhone 17 series, is reportedly available at an effective price of Rs. 119,449 on BytePe. This means customers can save up to Rs. 22,000 on their purchase. This deal surfaced right before Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series launch, which is expected to launch in September 2026. And if you do not want to pay everything at once, then you can break it into monthly payments starting at Rs. 5,849.

BytePe is also offering zero-cost EMI on eligible purchases. Of course, how much you actually save depends on your payment method, eligibility, and any other offers available.

iPhone 17 Pro Price on Flipkart

The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB storage variant) is listed at Rs. 1,32,900 on Flipkart, while the official launch price is Rs. 1,34,900. With all the available offers, eligible buyers can get it for around Rs. 1,23,900.

If you want to add extra bank discounts and exchange benefits, you might get it even lower, but BytePe’s current price still beats this.

iPhone 17 Pro price on Amazon

On Amazon, the iPhone 17 Pro goes for about Rs. 1,29,490 right now. That final price also depends on which offers and payment options you choose. So, BytePe’s Rs. 119,449 is one of the best deals out there at the moment—especially with the next-gen iPhone around the corner.

Should you buy the iPhone 17 Pro or wait for the iPhone 18 Pro?

Apple is expected to announce the new series in September. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to come with the A20 Pro chipset, better cameras, and other hardware changes. Plus, there are whispers that Apple might bump up prices for the new models.

So, if you want a current-generation Pro iPhone but do not feel like paying extra for whatever’s new, then grabbing the 17 Pro at this discounted price makes sense.

BytePe offers a monthly payment option

Also, BytePe is running a Subscribe-to-Own model, letting you pay monthly instead of buying outright. Depending on the plan, you might upgrade or return the phone based on the assured buyback value, or just keep using it.

With the iPhone 18 Pro launch just around the corner, you really have two choices: snap up the discounted iPhone 17 Pro now, or wait and see what Apple does with its next flagship model.

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