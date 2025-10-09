MacBook Air M4 gets a massive price cut of around Rs 18000 on Vijay Sales: Check offer details and final price Apple’s newest MacBook Air M4 is now available with a massive discount of up to Rs 17,910 on Vijay Sales. The offer includes a flat price cut and an additional instant bank discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 81,990.

New Delhi:

Apple’s MacBook Air M4 has received a surprising price drop on Vijay Sales, one of the leading e-commerce platforms, making it one of the most attractive deals for premium laptop buyers. The MacBook Air M4 (16GB RAM + 256GB SSD) in Sky Blue is listed at Rs 91,990, compared to its launch price of Rs 99,900- a flat discount of Rs 7,910.

To make the deal even sweeter, Vijay Sales is also offering an instant discount of Rs 10,000 for customers who purchase using ICICI Bank or SBI Bank credit cards. This brings the effective price to Rs 81,990, a total savings of Rs 17,910 on the latest MacBook Air.

Buyers should note that the offer applies to select variants and colours, and stock availability may vary. Given that Apple devices rarely get such early discounts, this deal is expected to sell out quickly.

What makes the MacBook Air M4 worth buying?

The MacBook Air M4 is powered by Apple’s latest M4 chip, offering a significant performance boost over the M1 and M2 versions. The M4 features a 10-core CPU and improved GPU performance, designed to handle creative tasks, multitasking, and productivity applications with ease.

One of the biggest upgrades in this generation is support for two external displays, a feature professionals have long requested. The laptop also comes with a 12MP front camera that supports Center Stage and Desk View, enhancing video calls and content creation.

Design and battery improvements

The M4 Air retains Apple’s signature lightweight design, maintaining its reputation as one of the thinnest laptops in the world. Thanks to the M4 chip’s energy efficiency, it offers up to 18 hours of battery life, making it ideal for long workdays or travel.

For users still on Intel-based MacBooks or the first-gen M1 Air, the jump to M4 will feel substantial, with faster performance, better display capabilities, and longer software support. However, users of M2 or M3 Air models may not notice a dramatic difference in day-to-day tasks.

At an effective price of Rs 81,990, the MacBook Air M4 offers the perfect balance of performance, portability, and future readiness. With Apple’s latest chip, improved display support, and long battery life, this deal on Vijay Sales stands out as one of the best MacBook offers of 2025- especially for those upgrading from older models.