WhatsApp is testing an AI tool that can warn you about scam messages

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform, has just got a new AI-powered Scam Alert tool for upgraded security. This too has been designed to give another layer of protection, to spot fraud before users get caught up in it.

WhatsApp AI-based scam detection

Meta is testing out this new Scam Alert feature with a small group of WhatsApp users. It is not forced on anyone; rather, you will have to go into settings to turn it on yourself.

How WhatsApp Scam Alert work?

Here’s the basic idea:

Scam Alert brings an AI model right onto your device.

It scans incoming messages from numbers you do not know.

It watches for patterns typical of scams.

If something looks off, you will see a warning in your chat.

The AI pays attention to things like messages asking for your personal information, urgent requests, or attempts to build trust before hitting you up for cash. It’s even smart enough to notice romance scams—where a fraudster tries to win your trust and then asks for money.

Scam detection happens on the device

If the system thinks a conversation looks suspicious, WhatsApp shows you a warning banner. From there, you get a few choices:

Block the sender

Report the chat

Ignore the warning

Mark the contact as trusted

Mark someone as trusted, and WhatsApp will stop bugging you about that conversation.

All the scam detection stays on your device

Meta stated that nothing gets sent to their servers, so they never see your private messages—encrypted. Everything runs locally, using an AI model that you download when you enable Scam Alert.

You can train the AI on WhatsApp

If the AI gets it wrong and flags a conversation by mistake, you can help train the system by sending WhatsApp the last five messages—but that is totally up to you. Nothing gets shared unless you allow it.

Scam Alert only available to beta testers

By the time of writing, Scam Alert is only available to a small group of beta testers. Meta has not said when everyone will get it, but with scams getting sneakier every day, it sounds like this feature cannot roll out fast enough.

Indians to get big support with Scam Alert

For users in India, the upcoming Scam Alert could become a great help—offering more ways to shut down fake investment messages, impersonation, and other scams before they do real damage.

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