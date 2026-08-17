Poco M8x 5G India to launch on August 21 with new Snapdragon chip and 12GB RAM

New Delhi:

Poco is bringing the M8x 5G to India on August 21, launching at 12 pm IST. Flipkart will handle the sales once it drops. This new phone joins Poco's M8 lineup, which already has the M8 5G and M8 Power 5G. Ahead of launch, the tech company has started teasing some of the important features of the device.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset confirmed

The real headliner here is the processor—Poco confirmed the M8x 5G runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset. They are saying that thsi will be the first phone in India rocking Qualcomm’s latest chip. Poco also claims the device pushes an AnTuTu score past 650,000. Besides that, you get up to 12GB of RAM (including 6GB virtual), LPDDR4X memory, and UFS 2.2 storage.

Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 in India earlier this year, alongside the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, and other brands like Oppo, Realme, and Redmi are expected to use it soon.

Triple cooling system promised

Thermal management is getting some attention too, as the upcoming M8x 5G will use a 3-part cooling system made up of a 12,439 sq. mm graphite layer, 1,924 sq. mm copper foil, and 3.5W thermal gel. Poco says the device is optimized to run smoothly for as long as 48 months, hinting at sustained long-term performance as a major selling point.

Poco M8x 5G: Expected specifications

Poco has not spilled the details about what the device will hold, but as per the leaks, it is expected that the M8x 5G will come with a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and a buttery 120Hz refresh rate. The battery could be a big 6,000mAh unit with 33W wired fast charging.

RAM and storage rumours are all over the place, and Poco's new teaser does not clear things up, so take those leaks with a grain of salt until the official reveal.

As for the price, the Poco M8x 5G is expected to come in under Rs. 20,000. For context, the M8 5G launched at Rs. 18,999, while the M8 Power 5G started at Rs. 24,999. With the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 and a beefy cooling system, Poco’s M8x 5G could make a splash in India's packed sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone segment.

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