WhatsApp may replace 6-digit PIN with password for two-step verification

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is preparing to roll out a major update to its two-step verification feature, aiming to boost account security for everyone. Word is Meta's messaging giant is testing a setup where you can swap out the standard 6-digit PIN for a stronger password. Instead of just numbers, you could use letters, numbers, and maybe even special characters. That’s a lot tougher for someone to guess or crack than a short, basic code.

This upgrade matters especially for anyone who uses WhatsApp for sensitive chats, banking, or work. If you store valuable information on the app, having the option for a stronger password means less chance of a hacker getting in—even if they do pull off a SIM swap or manage to grab your verification code.

Password-based security could replace the PIN

Right now, WhatsApp asks you for a 6-digit PIN when you set your account up on a new device. If this password system goes live, you’ll be able to set something much more complex. The good news? It won’t mess with your day-to-day use. You keep chatting like always.

Feature will be optional

It’s an optional feature, not a requirement. If you like things the way they are, you can stick with the regular PIN. This is really for people who want that extra layer of defence. And if you haven’t set up two-step verification at all, nothing changes until you do.

But fair warning—this feature is still early in development. It’s not in beta yet, and WhatsApp might tweak the whole thing or even scrap it before launch.

What difference will it make to the security?

WhatsApp is not just for memes anymore. People rely on it every day for banking details, private conversations, work projects, and getting identity verification codes. Giving people a tougher, password-driven option blocks out more attackers, especially those who use sneaky tricks to get your SIM card or intercept codes.

How to enable two-step verification today

If you want to lock down your account now, you can turn on the current two-step verification:

Open WhatsApp.

Head to Settings.

Tap Account.

Go to two-step verification.

Hit Turn On, and set your six-digit PIN.

Add a recovery email address and you will thank yourself if you ever forget your PIN.

Recovery email is smart, since it lets you reset things easily if you get locked out.

What's more?

Not only this, but along with this new password idea, the company is testing features like usernames (so you can connect without handing out your number) and even a shortcut for iPhone users to switch up Apple’s microphone modes during calls. Nothing is set in stone yet, but it is clear that WhatsApp is investing in both security and convenience.

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