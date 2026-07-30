Vivo T5x 5G gets new Fusion Red colour variant in India: Launch offers announced

New Delhi:

Vivo just rolled out a new Fusion Red version of its T5x 5G in India, adding a splash of colour to its lineup of performance-driven phones. You can snag this new variant right now through the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, or any authorised retail shop across the country.

The company is sweetening the deal with some launch perks too—think instant discounts with a few banks and up to six months of no-cost EMIs if you decide to jump in early.

Vivo T5x 5G: Price in India and launch offers

Here’s a quick look at the prices for all the available RAM and storage options:

6GB RAM + 128GB ROM: Rs. 24,999

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM: Rs. 27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB ROM: Rs. 30,999

If you pay with an Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, or SBI credit card, you’ll get up to Rs. 2,000 off instantly. That brings the effective prices down to:

6GB RAM + 128GB ROM: Rs. 22,999

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM: Rs. 25,999

8GB RAM + 256GB ROM: Rs. 28,999

Specifications

The Vivo T5x 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chip, which Vivo says tops a million on the AnTuTu benchmark. You get fast UFS 3.1 storage, and if you need more memory, the phone supports up to 8GB of Extended RAM—handy for heavy multitaskers.

Battery life

It is the biggest highlight as the new T5x 5G comes with a massive 7,200mAh battery and supports 44W FlashCharge. This means you will not have to wait for long at the plug. The company also stated that the battery will hold up well for about 6-years, at least with regular use.

Display

The display doesn ot disappoint either. You get a large 6.76-inch Full-HD+ screen that refreshes at 120Hz, plus it hits up to 1,200 nits peak brightness with High Brightness Mode. Outdoor viewing should look pretty crisp. For audio, Vivo includes dual stereo speakers, and they claim up to 400 per cent volume amplification—so your music or game audio really pops.

Gaming:

Gamers have some extra goodies like Boost Mode, 4D Game Vibration, and up to 60fps support for titles like BGMI and Free Fire. All that aims to make gaming smoother and more immersive.

Camera details

For photos, there’s a 50MP Sony main camera and a 2MP bokeh sensor on the back, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies. Both the front and rear cameras can shoot 4K video. On the software side, you get features like AI Erase, AI UHD, Super Night Mode, Ultra HD Document Mode, and Dual-View Video—tools that make taking and editing shots easier.

Durability

The T5x 5G earns IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and comes with Military Grade Shock Resistance certification. Basically, the phone is built to handle a few bumps and spills.

Operating system

You get OriginOS 6 with the T5x 5G, loaded up with AI features: AI Transcript Assist, AI Search, Circle to Search, AI Captions, AI Creation Tools, Private Space, and Origin Island. vivo also says you’ll get two years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates, which should help keep your device feeling fresh.

Make in India

And if you like the idea of buying local, the T5x 5G is manufactured right here in India at Vivo’s Greater Noida plant, part of their “Make in India” push.

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