Woman abusing PM Narendra Modi in viral protest clip booked; FIR cites 'dignity of constitutional post'

Noida:

A Zero FIR has been registered against a woman for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest over the alleged NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 23. According to the FIR, her remarks "hurt the dignity of the constitutional post" and were intended to spread hatred and disturb public peace.

The case comes just days after the Delhi Police issued notices to several social media accounts over the circulation of the same video, directing that allegedly "derogatory, malicious and defamatory content targeting constitutional heads" be removed as part of an ongoing investigation.

Woman booked over viral Jantar Mantar protest video

The FIR pertains to a video that recently went viral on social media, in which the woman, identified as Ruchika Singh, is allegedly seen making "derogatory comments" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video also mentions Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and was widely shared across multiple social media platforms.

The Zero FIR was registered on July 29 at the Expressway Police Station in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, following a complaint filed by Supreme Court advocate Smriti Singh Chandel. The complaint relates to an incident that allegedly took place during the July 23 protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

FIR cites BNS sections and complaint

The FIR invokes Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 352 (intentional insults meant to provoke a breach of public peace), 353(1) (making statements intended to cause officers, soldiers, sailors or airmen in the Indian Army, Navy or Air Force to mutiny or fail in their duties), and 356(1) (defamation).

"It is respectfully requested that on 23/7/2026, I received information that the Ruchika had gathered at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi and publicly used abusive and objectionable language against the Honorable Prime Minister of India..." the complainant states in the FIR.

"The said act has not only hurt the dignity of the constitutional post, (but) this act is a symbol of deliberate intention to spread hatred and disturb public peace..." the complaint adds.

Zero FIR transferred to Delhi Police

An Uttar Pradesh Police officer said the Zero FIR was initially registered by the Noida Police but has since been transferred to the Delhi Police because the alleged incident took place at Jantar Mantar, which falls under its jurisdiction.

(With inputs from ANI)

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