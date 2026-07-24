WhatsApp working on password-based login protection to replace 6-digit verification PIN

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is reportedly working to make a real push on security with a major upgrade to its two-step verification. Currently, when you register your number on a new device, WhatsApp asks for a 6-digit PIN. It works for safety and security, but honestly, a simple string of numbers can only do so much. There’s talk that WhatsApp will swap this PIN for a full password system. We are talking about the real passwords with both letters and numbers, so it is going to be a lot tougher for anyone to force their way into your account.

This new feature is not available yet, as it is still under development (without any beta details). But if WhatsApp plans on launching it, this will be one of the biggest security upgrades we have seen from them in a long time.

Upgrading to an alphanumeric password means you are not stuck with just 6 digits, so suddenly, brute-force attacks become way more difficult, and your account gets an extra shield.

Security matters more on WhatsApp

People use WhatsApp for everything these days:

Banking alerts

Business chats

Sharing sensitive documents

Even transferring money

A weak PIN is not good enough

A password-based system could guard you against account takeovers, keep your messages safer, and give you more flexibility. It’s good news, especially if you use WhatsApp for business or store confidential conversations.

Do not worry if you are bothered by extra steps for security, as WhatsApp is planning to keep this feature optional. If you skip setting up two-step verification, you probably will not notice any changes at all. Still, since the feature is early in development, WhatsApp could tweak it, delay it, or even scrap it entirely before it launches.

For now, this is how you manage two-step verification:

Head to WhatsApp Settings

Tap Account

Then Two-step verification

Turn it on, off, or change your PIN however you like

You can also add or update an email address to recover your access if you forget your PIN. It’s not perfect, but it’s better than nothing.

Password-based verification

And password-based verification is not the only thing WhatsApp’s working on. Recent reports stated that the platform is trying new features, like letting you use usernames instead of phone numbers.

There are improved calling tools for iPhone too – now you will switch between Apple’s microphone modes in a single tap during calls. Plus, there are more privacy settings and general security upgrades in the works.

When will you get this password-based upgrade?

Nobody has any idea yet. WhatsApp has not said anything official, and beta users have not seen it either. So, you will probably be waiting a few more months at least. Meanwhile, it is smart to turn on the current two-step verification and link a recovery email. For now, that’s your best shot at keeping your WhatsApp account safe.

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