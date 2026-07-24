RAF begins probe into claims of pellet gun use, excessive force on NEET paper leak protests in Delhi amid row

New Delhi:

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has launched a preliminary verification into allegations that its personnel used excessive force, including the alleged use of pellet guns, during the ongoing NEET paper leak protests in Delhi, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has directed the Inspector General of the RAF, its specialised anti-riot unit, to verify the sequence of events during the protests, including the actions taken by RAF teams to control demonstrators and incidents in which personnel were allegedly attacked.

CRPF officials clarified that a formal Court of Inquiry (CoI) has not yet been ordered. They said such a probe would be initiated only after the preliminary verification establishes the facts surrounding the incidents.

The controversy stems from the 'Chalo Sansad' march organised on July 20 by students protesting under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protesters marched from Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET question paper leak.

Officials said the RAF has taken note of multiple videos and photographs circulating on social media that show personnel in blue uniforms carrying guns, using batons and carrying out a lathi-charge. The force is also examining footage that appears to show RAF personnel being surrounded and assaulted by protesters.

"All legal procedures prescribed to examine the conduct of personnel during such operational duties will be followed," a senior CRPF officer said.

Officials confirmed that the RAF's riot-control equipment includes 12-bore pump-action pellet guns. Under the standard operating procedure (SOP), these weapons may be used only in extreme situations where personnel face a serious threat to their lives. The SOP also requires that the guns be fired using a deflector so that the pellets cause limited injuries and are aimed only below the waist.

Two students hospitalised with pellet injuries

At least two students have reportedly been admitted to hospitals with pellet injuries since the July 20 protest. While Delhi Police has denied possessing pellet guns and described reports suggesting their use as misleading, neither the CRPF nor the RAF has officially commented on allegations that RAF personnel fired pellet ammunition.

The verification exercise also covers videos showing stranded RAF personnel allegedly being assaulted by protesters, footage of an RAF uniformed officer appearing to trip a protester, and another clip in which a shock-emitting device is alleged to have been used.

Meanwhile, the CRPF has instructed commanders of RAF and other deployed units not to speak to the media after a recent interaction by an RAF officer was considered inappropriate. The force is also examining social media posts allegedly made by RAF Assistant Commandant Sonia Sehrawat on Instagram to determine whether they violated the CRPF's 2023 social media guidelines, which prohibit personnel from commenting on political or controversial issues.

Rahul Gandhi brings out pellet gun victim

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi brought before the media a protester whom he claimed was injured by a pellet gun during the recent student protests in Delhi.

Addressing reporters, Gandhi alleged that the protester was shot with pellets while participating in a peaceful demonstration and carrying the Tricolour. He accused the government of denying the use of pellet guns despite the injuries sustained by the student.

"I want to explain that my brother standing here was injured by a pellet gun while he was peacefully protesting, holding the Tricolour. The government has said that no pellet gun was used. His eye has suffered damage, and he has lost his vision. Thousands of such youth were lathi-charged, and pellet guns were used against them. He appeared for a police recruitment exam, but the paper was leaked," Gandhi said.

With inputs from PTI

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