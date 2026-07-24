Two killed in massive explosion at firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

Saharanpur:

A massive fire was reported at a firecracker factory following an explosion in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Friday, said the police, while adding that two people lost their lives in the incident.

The factory was located in the Naya Kunda village, which is located in the jurisdiction of the Gangoh police station. The incident left two people dead and many others wounded, and authorities are at the spot to conduct a rescue operation to rescue those who are still trapped.

The explosion damaged a significant portion of the factory and triggered panic among the locals, who had rushed to the site immediately. There is no clarity on what caused the explosion and authorities are currently focusing on rescuing the injured and providing them with medical assistance.

Several videos have also gone viral on social media showing the intensity of the explosion. However, India TV Digital cannot independently verify the veracity of the videos.

Explosion in Ahmedabad

Last week, similar incident was reported in Gujarat's Ahmedabad after eight people lost their lives following an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory. The factory was located on the Ramol-Gatrad Road behind the Rapid Action Force (RAF) camp in Vastral, with the incident leaving many others injured.

Following the incident, senior officials of the police and civic authorities, including Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, reached the spot. They said 12 to 15 people were working at the facility when the explosion happened, adding that the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.