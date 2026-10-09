Noida's Jewar airport to be renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announces UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Noida International Airport in Jewar will be renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, days after he completed 25 years as head of state.

The announcement was made after Adityanath chaired a high-level cabinet meeting in Lucknow.

The two-time chief minister said the decision was taken by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet to honour PM Modi's uninterrupted 25-year journey of public service as a head of state.

Extending congratulations to PM Modi, Adityanath the Prime Minister is leading the country from the front and serving as a popular public representative and a member of Parliament.

"Under his leadership, India has established a new identity on the global stage while preserving its civilizational values; simultaneously, UP has entered a new era where heritage and development go hand in hand," he said, adding the bond between PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh is "deeply personal".

"Driven by the shared resolve of the Centre and the State, the 'Team India' spirit, and the effective coordination of the 'double-engine' government, UP is advancing on a path of unprecedented progress," he added.

Adityanath said the Council of Ministers in Uttar Pradesh will always be thankful to PM Modi for prioritising the development of the state.

Further, Adityanath underlined that Uttar Pradesh was struggling with administrative inefficiency before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2017 and the state lacked basic amenities. But drawing inspirations from PM Modi's vast administrative experience and visionary outlook, a new culture of governance was adopted in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

"Consequently, transparent and technology-driven governance, robust law and order, modern infrastructure, and an investment-friendly environment have emerged as the hallmarks of the state today," Adityanath said. "Under the guidance of 'Karmayogi' PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh is scaling new heights of all-round progress with renewed self-confidence."

Also, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has realised the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and many initiatives were taken to uplift every section of the society. He added that farmers have also been security under PM Modi's leadership.

"For the welfare of our farmers, over ₹1 lakh crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of more than 3 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme," Adityanath said.

"Through the transparent implementation of public welfare schemes, more than 65 lakh poor families have received homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Free food grains are being provided under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to approximately 15 crore citizens belonging to 3.67 crore ration card-holding families," he added.

The chief minister also said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a new model of world-class infrastructure and connectivity, and around 1,483 kilometres of road for 42 national highways were laid under the BJP government's rule. Also, metro rail networks have been expanded in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and the Noida-Greater Noida region.

"India's first multi-modal inland port terminal on National Waterway-1 and the country's first freight village—spanning 100 acres—have been developed in Varanasi. Furthermore, the state is spearheading an industrial revolution through the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, featuring the BrahMos missile assembly unit in Lucknow, and the PM MITRA Textile Park, which is being developed across 1,000 acres," he said.

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