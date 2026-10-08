'If CM is so confident, he should...': Akhilesh Yadav challenges CM Yogi to contest UP polls from Ayodhya

Ayodhya:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (October 8) challenged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest the upcoming assembly election from the Ayodhya constituency. He dared the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister while addressing a gathering at a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Ayodhya organised by SP leader and the party's Ayodhya candidate Tej Narayan Pandey alias Pawan Pandey.

'He should contest the election from Ayodhya'

Addressing a Bhagwat Katha programme, Yadav said that if the Chief Minister was as confident as he claimed, he should contest the election from Ayodhya himself. He also alleged that the BJP was unable to find a candidate for the seat and that the field was therefore open for Adityanath.

"Ever since we announced our candidate, the BJP has been conducting survey after survey, and it is falling behind in every survey. We are hearing that they have not been able to find a new candidate for Ayodhya," Yadav claimed.

"If the chief minister, who makes tall claims, is so confident, he should contest the election from Ayodhya himself and prove it," he added.

Yadav's remarks came amid preparations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, expected to be held early next year. Ayodhya seats hold significance as the Ram Temple has remained a focal point of BJP's politics since decades.

It is pertinent to mention that CM Yogi Adityanath currently represents the Gorakhpur Urban seat in the assembly.

'Will give Ayodhya global recognition'

The Samajwadi Party chief also promised that women would be given Rs 40,000 every year if his government comes to power in the state. He also promised that there would be no discrimination and that people's shops and houses would not be demolished.

"Once the Samajwadi government is formed, they would accelerate development to ensure Ayodhya gains international recognition," Yadav said.

Yadav said the one who had made the hollow promise of ensuring that truth will come out in the Ram temple donation issue (a reference to Adityanath's assurance of an investigation) will be exposed by the people this time.

"This time, not just Ayodhya but the people of the entire state will not spare those who have stolen dharm-dhan (religious donations)," the former chief minister said.

"Those who said that they would get into the bottom of things within 15 days if they are so confident, Ayodhya is an open field for them (to contest election)," he added.

'Power is won through love, not deceit'

Yadav said the Bhagwat Katha had continued for centuries and would continue for generations. He said it inspires people to build a society where there is no place for discrimination. "The Sudarshan Chakra is meant to protect good people, not to frighten them. Power is won through love, not deceit," Yadav said.

He also said that Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were one for him and spoke against caste discrimination, untouchability and social inequality.

"We are confronted with arrogance, the lust for power, discrimination, casteism, social hierarchies, and untouchability. For us, Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna are one and the same. Shri Krishna is Shri Ram, and Shri Ram is Shri Krishna. Such narratives serve to uplift the mind and morale. Our country's culture is so magnificent that we grow up listening to the stories of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. The sight of all devotees of Lord Hari coming together to chant 'Jai Radhe Shyam' reflects the beauty of our society and our country," he said.

OP Rajbhar targets Akhilesh over Ayodhya visit

Meanwhile, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar criticised Yadav over his Ayodhya visit, questioning why the SP chief did not visit the Ram temple.

Rajbhar alleged that Yadav wanted Hindu votes but was afraid to invoke the name of Lord Ram or visit the temple. He claimed that Yadav was more concerned about losing Muslim votes than gaining Hindu support.

Rajbhar had earlier taken a jibe at Yadav's claim of winning all 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, saying, "Friend Akhilesh ji, it is all over—tian tian fiss."

Pandey had won the Ayodhya assembly seat against BJP's Lallu Singh in 2012 when SP had formed a majority government in Uttar Pradesh, and Yadav became chief minister.

The SP also currently holds the Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha seat. Awadhesh Prasad is the first Dalit candidate to win the Lok Sabha seat (Ayodhya) in 2024, defeating Lallu Singh, who was contesting for Parliament at that time. This victory was seen as a shot in the arm for SP against the BJP, whose poll plank included the construction of the Ram Temple here.

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