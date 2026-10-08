Three rebel SP MLAs set to join BJP on Oct 14 in big jolt to Akhilesh Yadav ahead of UP Assembly elections

Amethi (UP):

Three rebel Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs are set to formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Amethi's Gauriganj on October 14, giving SP chief Akhilesh Yadav a fresh political challenge ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The three MLAs are Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh and Vinod Chaturvedi. As per information, all three are scheduled to officially join the BJP at a grand programme to be organised in Gauriganj. The three leaders had also cross-voted during the last Rajya Sabha election. Their formal induction into the BJP is now being seen as a significant development ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Grand BJP joining event in Gauriganj

A grand programme is set to be organised in Gauriganj for the mega joining event on October 14. Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and several ministers are also expected to attend the programme.

Who is Rakesh Pratap Singh?

Rakesh Pratap Singh is a three-time consecutive MLA from the Gauriganj Sadar Assembly seat in Amethi, highlighting his political strength in the constituency. In the 2022 Assembly elections, Singh contested as an SP candidate and defeated BJP's Chandra Prakash Mishra by a margin of 6,963 votes. Rakesh Pratap Singh secured 79,040 votes, while Chandra Prakash Mishra received 72,077 votes.

Who is Vinod Chaturvedi?

Vinod Chaturvedi is a two-time consecutive MLA from the Kalpi Assembly seat in Jalaun district. In the 2022 Assembly election, Chaturvedi won the Kalpi seat in a close contest against Nishad Party's Chhote Singh. The Nishad Party was in alliance with the BJP at the time. Chaturvedi won the election by a margin of 2,816 votes. He received 69,782 votes, while Chhote Singh polled 66,966 votes.

Who is Abhay Singh?

Ayodhya district's Gosainganj Assembly constituency came into existence after the delimitation exercise in 2008. In the last three Assembly elections, the contest on this seat has largely remained between Abhay Singh and the family of Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari. In the last Assembly election, Abhay Singh, who contested as an SP candidate, defeated Khabbu Tiwari’s wife Aarti Tiwari by a margin of 13,079 votes. Abhay Singh secured 1,05,863 votes, while Aarti Tiwari received 92,784 votes.

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