Noida imposes prohibitory orders, bans 'unlawful' gatherings till Oct 20, check full guidelines

Noida:

In a significant development, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Friday imposed prohibitory orders across the district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting assemblies of five or more people without prior permission, processions, provocative speeches and the circulation of misleading information, among other activities, till October 20.

CJP calls for major protest at Jantar Mantar

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in the order, which becomes effective on Saturday morning, comes on a day when the Cockroach Janata Party has called a major protest in neighbouring Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of irregularities in the country's electoral processes levelled by opposition parties and other quarters.

Apart from CJP, other groups, including farmers' associations and youth organisations, have also called on people to participate in the protest from different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh. Amid these developments, security checks have been intensified and additional police personnel and other security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), deployed at Noida's borders with Delhi.

Restrictions imposed in Noida from October 10 to 20

Notably, the prohibitory order, issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Archana Singh, will remain in force from October 10 to 20, covering the Navratri festival beginning October 11, Dussehra and Mahanavami celebrations on October 19-20, and various examinations.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police also cited ongoing demonstrations by farmers' organisations, political parties and other groups over different demands as reasons for the restrictions. The order also stated that the "possibility of anti-social elements disturbing public peace and law and order cannot be ruled out".

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As part of the order, no person can organise or participate in a procession on public roads or at toll plazas, or assemble in a group of five or more at a public place, without prior permission from the police commissioner, additional police commissioner or deputy police commissioners.

The order prohibits provocative slogans and speeches, as well as acts that may hurt religious sentiments, inflame tensions or disturb communal harmony.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police also bars the unauthorised use of drones for filming or photography, with a complete ban on drone filming within a one-kilometre radius of government offices, it stated.

Tampering with drones, barricades, CCTV cameras or public-address systems installed in public places is also prohibited, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police added in a statement.

The order also restricts loudspeaker use between 10 pm and 6 am and prohibits religious events on public roads or in public places without permission.

It bans unauthorised worship at disputed sites, religious disrespect, and provocative displays.

Carrying or displaying weapons, celebratory firing, public drinking, spreading rumours or misleading content, and stocking potentially dangerous materials are prohibited.

It also bars forced closures of businesses, disruption of essential supplies, and the sale or use of "Chinese" manjha.

Within 200 metres of examination centres, large gatherings, unauthorised loudspeakers and photocopying are restricted; electronic devices and unfair means are prohibited without permission, according to the order.

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