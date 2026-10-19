Eknath Shinde meets Tiger Shroff after Mumbai firing incident, vows to 'end to this hooliganism'

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met actor Tiger Shroff at his residence following a firing incident in Mumbai and assured the family of the state government's support. Shinde condemned the incident and said no attempt to threaten or intimidate public figures would be tolerated.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Sunday when unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, the actor narrowly escaped injury. His driver and another person sustained injuries in the incident, while Shroff escaped without any gunshot injuries.

Eknath Shinde meets Tiger Shroff, assures state support

Speaking to reporters after meeting the actor, Shinde said Tiger Shroff and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident. He assured them that the state government would provide all necessary assistance and take steps to ensure their safety. "This is a major incident. Five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken," Shinde said.

He added that the government stood firmly with the family in the face of threats directed at public figures. "I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures. No form of threat will be tolerated," he said.

Shinde warns against gang-related intimidation

Shinde also referred to gang-related activities in Mumbai during the 1990s, saying the Mumbai Police had brought such incidents under control. He said the authorities would take firm action to prevent similar incidents and ensure that attempts to intimidate people were stopped. "Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995. These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism," Shinde said. The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that the state government would not tolerate threats against public figures and that necessary measures would be taken to ensure public safety.

Tiger Shroff firing incident under police investigation

According to DCP Mohit Garg, unidentified individuals opened fire as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai at around 7 pm on Sunday. The actor escaped without gunshot injuries, while his driver was reportedly struck by bullets. Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident.

The firing was reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station. Police have initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible. Further details are awaited. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of public figures in Mumbai, with the state government assuring the actor and his family of its support as the investigation continues.

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