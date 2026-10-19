Tiger Shroff firing incident: First image of attackers emerges, police launch manhunt; FIR registered

The first image of the suspected attackers, who allegedly opened fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff while he was in his car at the Juhu area in Mumbai, has emerged. The two accused could be seen wearing white shirts, while one of them also had a hat.

Their identities have not been revealed by the police, but it appears that they likely work for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The gang, in a viral social media post, had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack, but the police are trying to identify the claim.

The police have also formed multiple teams to nab the attackers and investigating the "case from all angles". The CCTV footage is also being tracked to find more about the attackers, while a forensic team has collected evidence from the site.

Efforts are also being made to ascertain the exact number of rounds fired. An FIR has also been registered under Sections 109(1)( Attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

"Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident. His driver, identified as Firdaus, and another driver of the autorickshaw, identified only as Chauhan, were injured in the shooting and were rushed for medical treatment," news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

"The Juhu Police have launched a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact sequence of events, verify the circumstances surrounding the firing, and track down those involved."

Fadnavis vows action, Shinde meets Shroff

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner and sought details about the incident, instructing him to ensure that the guilty are not spared. Fadnavis also held a telephonic conversation with Shroff and assured him of all the support.

"We are all with you. We will track down the accused soon. Do not worry," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told the actor.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also met Shroff and vowed to "end this hooliganism". He told his family that the state government stands with them and such incidents will not be tolerated in Mumbai anymore.

"No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism," he told reporters.

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