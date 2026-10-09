CJP protest in Delhi: Internet services to be suspended in Central Delhi from 10 pm tonight

New Delhi:

All internet services in parts of central Delhi will be suspended from 10 pm tonight ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of irregularities in election-related processes.

It is pertinent to mention that Delhi Police has denied permission for a protest called by the CJP and some student organisations on October 10. Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi range, Nupur Prasad, cited late submission of the application and violations of rules during a previous protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) as reasons for denying the permission. "We have received an application from Saurav Das, Co-Convener of Cockroach Janta Party. The application is regarding an intimation for a protest on October 10 at Jantar Mantar," she said.

No internet within 4-km radius

Internet services will be suspended within a 4-km radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing in New Delhi from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, following an order approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The suspension will cover all forms of mobile internet technology. Delhi Police has directed telecom operators Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio and MTNL to implement the order.

The order has been issued under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules, 2024.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Internet suspension order

57 Delhi Metro stations to remain closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the closure of 57 metro stations across the national capital and will reduce train frequency at these stations. According to the police communication, the proposed measures are scheduled to start at 9 pm on Friday and remain in place on October 10 until the situation returns to normal. The request covers 57 stations spread across the Delhi Metro network.

The development comes after the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, had requested the DMRC to take necessary measures at the identified metro stations in view of proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in New Delhi district, citing the likelihood of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote theft".

Delhi schools, colleges shift classes online

Amid security concerns, several schools and colleges in Delhi have shifted classes online, rescheduled parent-teacher meetings and postponed examinations scheduled for October 10.

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya has informed parents that classes for students from Classes 6 to 12 will be conducted online on Saturday, citing extensive barricading in the New Delhi area and concerns over students' safety.

Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School has rescheduled its parent-teacher meeting (PTM), scheduled for Saturday, to discuss students' report cards. The revised schedule will be communicated to parents soon, the school said.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Mehta Vidyalaya, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, said that due to the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar and in the interest of students' safety, sports day practice and enrichment classes for classes 9 to 12 scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled.

Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering in Paschim Vihar has postponed its mid-term examinations scheduled for Saturday to Monday, citing anticipated closure of entry and exit gates at several metro stations and possible disruption of services.

Delhi Police reviews security

Senior Delhi Police officers held a high-level meeting at police headquarters on Friday to review the law-and-order situation ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, sources said.

The meeting focused on assessing the evolving security situation and reviewing arrangements to maintain law and order in the national capital, they said.

Officers are also examining the Supreme Court’s recent observations, which are expected to feature in the discussions, sources added.

The proposed protest has prompted heightened security preparations across Delhi.

Also Read

Several trains arriving at NDLS, Hazrat Nizamuddin stations cancelled ahead of CJP protest on Oct 10