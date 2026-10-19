Putin proposes trilateral meeting with Trump, Xi to end Ukraine war in Russia's favour: Report

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has proposed a three-day summit his US counterpart Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping next month, aiming to end the conflict with Ukraine that began in February 2022 ins Moscow's favour. The development comes as Putin seeks further improving his relations with Trump, a move that has irked Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During his telephonic conversation with Trump, Putin had proposed the idea of the trilateral meeting, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). It was during this call when the Putin and Trump sealed the oil deal under which the US would procure Russian diesel.

The Russian side remains hopeful about the trilateral meeting, even though senior American officials have said that Trump has not agreed to the summit yet. Meanwhile, Chinese officials have indicated they are ready for the summit if Trump agrees to it.

"There is no clear understanding yet regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three parties acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting taking place," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Wall Street Journal.

'Negotiations making great progress'

Since his inauguration in January 2025, Trump has significantly increased his efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has dragged on for years. While he continues defending his administration for the peace efforts, he has been critical of Zelenskyy lately for failing to secure a deal with the Russians.

In his latest post on Truth Social on Sunday, the Republican leader claimed the negotiations were making "great progress", while targeting Zelenskyy over Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries, which he said are causing a rise in global crude rates.

"My decision on Russia is a very simple one. I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don’t want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table," Trump said.

"Zelenskyy doesn’t care, and frankly, with all of the money that Europe is famously giving him, and that Crooked Joe Biden gave him in the past, he doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did. His country is in shambles, a large portion of his land is lost, his oceans and seas are gone, and his male population is low, wounded, and/or dead. I WANT THIS WAR END!" he added.

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