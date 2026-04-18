Noida turns 50: How a planned township became Uttar Pradesh's economic engine

New Delhi:

Noida (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority), located next to Delhi, has seen a transformation over the past five decades that stands out. What began as a region of small villages has steadily grown into one of India's major industrial and IT centres. Today, it supports millions of livelihoods and plays a key role in the economy of Uttar Pradesh.

The city's growth has been shaped by strong connectivity, large-scale investments, and expansion in manufacturing and technology sectors. Over time, Noida has moved beyond being just a planned township. It is now seen as an economic powerhouse, with growing ambitions of gaining a global identity.

1. Established 50 years ago

Noida was established on April 17, 1976, under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development Act. The idea was to reduce the pressure on Delhi by developing an industrial city along the Yamuna. At that time, the area mainly consisted of small villages and agricultural land. Between 1976 and 1980, sectors 1 to 11 were developed, focusing on small industries. Today, it has become one of the country's major economic centres.

2. From villages to a modern city

Originally, Noida was part of Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr. In 1997, it was separated to form the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The city now covers around 20,000 hectares and includes more than 80 villages and several sectors. Plans are also in place for New Noida, which will include land from 80 to 84 villages. As per Master Plan 2041, this new development will spread across 21,000 hectares.

3. From industrial base to IT hub

After economic liberalisation in the 1990s, Noida saw rapid progress. The establishment of Software Technology Parks helped it emerge as an IT hub. After 2010, large investments came into electronics and manufacturing. Companies like Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo set up major units here. Today, Noida is a leading centre for mobile and electronics manufacturing and plays an important role in the Make in India initiative.

4. Connectivity changed everything

Connectivity has been central to Noida's growth. The opening of the DND Flyway in 2001 reduced travel time to Delhi significantly. Later, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the launch of the Delhi Metro in 2009 further improved access. The Yamuna Expressway connected the city to Agra and beyond. Upcoming projects like the Delhi-Dehradun Corridor and Rapid Rail are expected to strengthen connectivity even more.

5. A major centre for industry and jobs

Noida now has thousands of industrial units, including MSMEs and large companies. Key sectors include textiles, electronics, IT, and auto components. Industrial areas employ lakhs of workers, and the number rises even further when the service sector is included. Notably, women make up 30 to 40 per cent of the workforce in garments and electronics, contributing to women's empowerment.

6. Strong role in Uttar Pradesh's economy

Noida has emerged as a key pillar of Uttar Pradesh's economy, contributing significantly to the state's revenue and investment. The city plays a major role in India's mobile and electronics exports, while Gautam Buddh Nagar district is among the leading contributors to the state's GDP. This is why Noida is seen as a key driver in Uttar Pradesh's goal of becoming a one trillion dollar economy.

7. Growth in real estate and urban development

In the 21st century, Noida has seen rapid growth in real estate. Large housing projects, malls, and commercial hubs have come up across the city. Areas like Sector 150 are known for premium living, with up to 70 per cent green space. The Yamuna Expressway corridor is emerging as a new investment zone, with rising property prices and growing interest from buyers.

8. Impact of Noida International Airport

The Noida International Airport being built in Jewar is expected to be a major turning point. Estimates suggest that within a few years of operation, it could generate substantial annual revenue. It is also expected to boost religious, medical, and business tourism. Farmers may benefit as well, as agricultural produce could reach international markets more easily.

9. New opportunities for jobs and investment

The airport and rapidly developing industrial projects are set to transform Noida's landscape. In the coming years, significant employment opportunities are expected to emerge, offering jobs to a large number of people. A substantial number of jobs will be created in the initial phase itself, and this is likely to multiply over time. Projects such as logistics parks, data centres, warehouses, and a film city will further accelerate investment.

10. A strong future on the industrial map

Noida is no longer just an industrial city. It is also emerging as a technology hub. Work is expanding in areas like artificial intelligence, data centres, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Several major tech companies are contributing to this growth. With improving infrastructure and digital capabilities, the city is moving steadily towards a stronger global presence.

Noida's journey over the last 50 years reflects steady planning and continuous expansion. The coming years are likely to define how far this growth can go.