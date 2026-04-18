BJP leaders protest after key bill failed in LS: 'Congress wants women's role to be limited to voting only'

New Delhi:

Various BJP leaders and workers, including Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Raksha Khadse, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva among others staged a protest march and raised slogans against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi as Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak women quota law defeated in Lok Sabha after division of votes Other BJP leaders who joined the protest include Hema Malini, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, and Manoj Tiwari

During the protest, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, “From their statements, it has become clear that the opposition to the bill yesterday was merely a political tactic. This shows that for Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues, and for the entire INDIA alliance, women are seen only as a vote bank. They want women’s role to be limited only to voting. But when it came to sharing power, they stepped back.”

BJP leaders burn effigy of Rahul Gandhi during protests

BJP leaders and workers burn an effigy of Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during protests after the Constitution Amendment Bill on women’s quota was defeated in the Lok Sabha following a division of votes. Police detain several workers and leaders, including BJP MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, and use water cannons to disperse protesters.

Women have continuously endured insult: Rekha Gupta

During the protest, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, “For the past thirty years, half of this country’s population, its women, have continuously endured insult. This bill has been brought to the House again and again; sometimes it is torn up, sometimes thrown away, and sometimes opposed. What is the reason behind this? At times, they say they do not want delimitation, at other times they say they do not want reorganisation. Sometimes they say implement it within 543 seats, sometimes they say increase the number of seats. Sometimes they talk about certain states, sometimes about quotas within quotas, and sometimes about Muslim women. Today, I want to ask the leaders of the opposition: if they were such well-wishers of Muslim women, then why did they oppose the Triple Talaq law (criminalisation) when it was introduced by Modi?”

Kamaljeet Sehrawat says Congress cannot stop delimitation

During the protest, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “If we have to reserve seats for women, a neutral authority is required to decide which seats will be allocated. It was decided in 1976 that delimitation would take place in 2026, and Congress cannot stop delimitation, as it requires only a simple majority. This special bill was brought so that women’s seats could be reserved along with delimitation. Congress should stop playing such tactics and creating confusion. They think that the people of Delhi and the country do not understand, but we do understand. You have always been against women’s reservation, and by voting against it again, you have clearly shown your intentions.”

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat further added, "People of INDI Alliance conspired once again and defeated the Women's Reservation Bill. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in 2023. But to implement it practically, an amendment was necessary. When the amendment was presented yesterday, INDI Alliance voted against it and the Bill was defeated. It was the Govt's priority to implement Women's Reservation Bill. Women can see that once again the INDI Alliance deceived them and defeated the Bill."

In the meantime, heavy Police was deployed outside the residence of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi amid a massive protest by BJP after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

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