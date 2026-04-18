After setback in Lok Sabha, Opposition to write to PM Modi seeking implementation of old women’s quota bill

New Delhi:

A day after the Constitution Amendment Bill on women’s reservation failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, the political response has continued to build. The issue has now moved beyond Parliament, with opposition parties preparing a coordinated push.

Sources said the Opposition will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the earlier version of the Women’s Reservation Bill be implemented. The move comes as parties try to present a united stand on the issue.

Opposition pushes for old bill as Priyanka Gandhi issues direct challenge

According to sources, parties in the INDIA bloc are also planning press conferences across the country. Their aim is to state clearly that they support women’s reservation, but believe the government is trying to change the political map of the country under its cover.

During a recent meeting, leaders congratulated one another, and Sonia Gandhi expressed gratitude to all allies.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the final day of the special Parliament sitting, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi urged the Centre to bring back the original version of the bill. She said, “They should bring the old women’s bill, the one which was passed by all parties, immediately on Monday. Hold Parliament on Monday, bring the bill and let’s see who is anti-woman. We will all vote and support you.”

It is worth noting that the One Hundred and Sixth Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, had already provided for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Bill fails in Lok Sabha, sparking political blame game

On Friday, the BJP-led NDA government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, which was linked to implementing women’s reservation through delimitation. After a long debate, 298 members voted in favour, while 230 opposed it, leading to the bill’s defeat.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that the bill had not been passed as it did not meet the constitutional requirement. The government had introduced three connected bills, including the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju later said that the remaining bills would not be taken forward.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier accused opposition parties of blocking what he described as an important reform to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

On the other hand, opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, said they support women’s reservation but oppose linking it with delimitation. They described the move as an attempt to change India’s electoral structure.

The special sitting of Parliament took place at a time when campaigning is ongoing for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

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