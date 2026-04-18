PM Modi to address nation tonight after women's reservation bill's failure in Lok Sabha

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tonight at 8.30 pm, said sources on Saturday. The development comes a day after the women's reservation bill failed to clear the Lok Sabha test following a show of unity by the opposition.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also chaired a cabinet meeting in which he criticised the opposition for opposing the women's reservation bill, and said that it made a 'big mistake' and will have to pay dearly for this. He said the women of the country will never forgive the opposition for bringing down the bill that would have granted them reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which was linked to women's reservation, needed a two-third majority of 352 votes to get passed in the lower House, which has a total strength of 543. However, the bill was supported by 298 members, while 230 MPs opposed it. After the bill's failure, the government did not go for voting on the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, stating they were only linked to the first bill.

The Congress-led opposition alleged that the government was trying to redraw India's electoral map by delimitation, which it was trying to bring using women's reservation as a cover. It said the opposition favours women's reservation, but is against over how it is being implemented. It also noted that the government should reserve one-third seats for women in the current strength of the Lok Sabha.

However, the government rejected all the allegations, urging the opposition to support the bill. In a last-minute appeal to all MPs hours before the voting on Friday, the prime minister said the opposition must reflect upon their conscience, as the women's reservation bill was a "significant opportunity" to provide justice to India's women, who constitute 50 per cent of the country's total population.

In a couple of his posts on X (previously Twitter), PM Modi had said that the proposed legislation would only had strengthened India's women and the democracy if it were passed unanimously. He had said the opposition and the government needed to come together to create history and ensure that India's women "receive their rightful due".

"On behalf of our Nari Shakti, I also request all members not to do anything that may hurt the sentiments of women across India. Crores of women are watching us…our intent and our decisions. I once again request that everyone support the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," he had posted on X.