Two soldiers injured in parachute training drill in Karnataka’s Ballari, airlifted to Bengaluru

New Delhi:

A training exercise in Karnataka’s Ballari district turned into an emergency situation after two soldiers were injured during a parachute drill. The incident happened in the outskirts of the city and required immediate medical response.

Both injured personnel were later airlifted to Bengaluru for further treatment after receiving initial care locally. The situation has been reported to the police.

Parachute malfunction during training

The incident took place in the P.D. Halli area on the outskirts of Ballari. During a parachute training session, two soldiers were injured after falling from a height of around 50 feet.

One of the injured has been identified as Chinnaraj, aged 25. According to available information, a total of 417 soldiers had jumped from a height of 800 feet as part of the training exercise on Friday evening.

It is being reported that when the two soldiers were about 50 feet above the ground, their parachutes stopped functioning properly. This led to a loss of balance, causing them to fall and sustain serious injuries to their legs.

Injured soldiers airlifted to Bengaluru

The injured soldiers were first given primary treatment in Ballari. After that, they were shifted for further medical care. An army helicopter was arranged, which landed at the ITI College ground in Ballari.

From there, both soldiers were airlifted to Bengaluru for advanced treatment. Local police have been informed about the incident, and further details are awaited.