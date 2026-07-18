8 killed, several injured in blast at Ahmedabad firecracker factory operating illegally

New Delhi:

At least eight people were killed and 15 others injured after a massive explosion ripped through an illegally operated firecracker factory in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on Saturday, officials said.

The blast occurred at the factory located on Ramol-Gatrad Road and was so powerful that it was heard up to five kilometres away, according to local authorities. The impact of the explosion was severe, with officials describing extensive damage at the site.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Four of the victims were admitted to LG Hospital, while three others were shifted to Asarwa Civil Hospital. The condition of the remaining injured was not immediately known.

The factory is located behind the Rapid Action Force (RAF) camp in Vastral. Personnel stationed at the camp rushed to the spot immediately after hearing the explosion and began rescue operations even before fire brigade teams arrived. They helped evacuate the injured and rescued people trapped under the debris.

More than five fire engines were deployed to the site. Firefighters brought the blaze under control and continued cooling operations to prevent any further flare-ups.

Senior officials overseeing rescue and relief ops

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, senior officials from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's Fire and Emergency Services, and other civic authorities visited the site to oversee the rescue and relief efforts. Zone-8 Deputy Commissioner of Police Mayur Patil and Sector-2 Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore were also present at the scene.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion and the alleged illegal operation of the firecracker factory.

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore said the explosion occurred at an open site behind the RAF camp on Ramol-Gatrad Road, where firecrackers were allegedly being manufactured.

According to preliminary information, 12 to 15 people were working at the facility when the blast took place. Police, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) teams and 108 emergency services carried out rescue operations and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

Rathore said 8 to 10 people have been hospitalised, some of them in critical condition. He added that Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has confirmed one death so far, while further details are awaited.

The JCP said police are verifying the identities of those operating the facility and checking whether it had the necessary licence to manufacture firecrackers. If any violations are found, an FIR will be registered and strict legal action will be taken.

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