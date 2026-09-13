Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Gujarat
  3. Bhupendra Patel completes 5 years as Gujarat CM: From record budget to world-class infra, key achievements

Bhupendra Patel completes 5 years as Gujarat CM: From record budget to world-class infra, key achievements

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Bhupendra Patel, who was sworn in as Gujarat's chief minister on September 13, 2021, on Sunday completed five years in the office. Under his leadership, Gujarat has achieved many firsts, including implementation of the UCC.

Bhupendra Patel has completed five years in the office as Gujarat CM/ file photo
Bhupendra Patel has completed five years in the office as Gujarat CM/ file photo Image Source : ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday completed five years in office, and under his leadership the state achieved many firsts, including implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Patel was sworn in as the chief minister on September 13, 2021.

In a booklet released earlier in the day, the state government said that under Patel's leadership, it tabled Gujarat's biggest-ever budget. For the financial year 2026-27, the government presented a budget of Rs 4.08 lakh crore in the Assembly, seeking to make the state 'developed'.

Focus on AI, renewable energy

Highlighting Patel's achievements, it said the Gujarat government introduced 19 major policies covering emerging sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence, and others in the last five years.

The state government said the 19 policies have determined the direction and pace of Gujarat's development. Further, Gujarat signed Rs 17.4 lakh crore worth of MoUs signed for investment across four conferences, which highlights Patel's visionary and capable leadership.

Focus on semiconductors 

The Gujarat government has also approved six semiconductor plants, of which three are now already operational on a commercial scale, it said.

"From the state’s largest-ever budget of ₹4.08 lakh crore to giving momentum to sustained development through semiconductors, solar energy, urban development, and modern infrastructure creation, Gujarat's five-year journey under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel is not merely a statistical achievement, but a roadmap for the nation's future," the government said.

Gujarat ready to host 2030 CWG 

Under his leadership, the Gujarat government has also focused on expanding sporting facilities in the state. It said Gujarat is ready to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The 19 key policies steering Gujarat's development journey

  1. Gujarat Aatmanirbhar Policy (2022)
  2. Gujarat Biotechnology Policy 2022-27
  3. New Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy 2022-27
  4. Gujarat Sports Policy 2022-27
  5. The Drone Promotion and Usage Policy (2022)
  6. Gujarat Semiconductor Policy 2022-27
  7. Cinematic Tourism Policy 2022-27
  8. Gujarat Renewable Energy Policy 2023
  9. Student Start-ups and Innovation Policy 2.0 (SSIP-2.0)
  10. Gujarat Procurement Policy 2024
  11. Gujarat Green Hydrogen Policy 2024
  12. Gujarat Textile Policy 2024
  13. Cottage and Rural Industries Policy 2024
  14. Gujarat Global Capability Centre Policy (2025-30)
  15. Gujarat SpaceTech Policy 2025-30
  16. Gujarat Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy – 2025
  17. Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026
  18. Viksit Gujarat Data Center Policy 2026-29
  19. Gujarat Ship Building and Repair Policy – 2026

On the legal and administrative reforms front, the UCC was passed in Gujarat, strengthening the resolve for ‘equality, justice, and unity’. As Patel has completed five years in office, the state government has said it is ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society, and that Gujarat becomes self-reliant.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat
Bhupendra Patel Gujarat
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Gujarat

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\