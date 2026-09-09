15 workers feared trapped as under-construction building collapses in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, rescue ops on

New Delhi:

At least 15 workers are feared trapped after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in the Kudasan area near Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Fire department teams have rushed to the site and are carrying out rescue and search operations. So far, eight workers have been rescued alive from the debris, while around 10 to 15 others are still feared to be trapped inside the collapsed structure, officials said.

Rescue personnel are working to clear the debris and locate the workers who may still be trapped.

"Fire department teams are currently engaged in rescue operations at the site. More details are awaited," said Rajesh Patel, Fire Officer, Gandhinagar.

Further details regarding injuries, casualties and the cause of the collapse are awaited.

More to follow...