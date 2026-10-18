Mohan Yadav orders suspension of 8 police personnel, CSP's removal after Gwalior tragedy

Gwalior:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the removal of a City Superintendent of Police (CSP) from his post and the suspension of eight other police personnel following alleged negligence in a truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior that claimed 14 lives.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am on Sunday when a truck loaded with paddy reportedly lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near the temple. The vehicle allegedly broke through barricades and a police checkpoint before running over pilgrims and hitting the temple's outer wall and gate.

CM Mohan Yadav orders suspension of eight police personnel

In a post on X, Yadav said instructions had been issued to take action against the personnel concerned and conduct a detailed investigation to establish responsibility. "Taking the negligence in the incident near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior seriously, instructions have been issued to immediately remove the CSP from his post and suspend three station house officers, one traffic inspector, one head constable, and three constables," he wrote.

The Chief Minister also ordered a detailed investigation into the incident and said strict action would be taken against those found guilty. He stressed that public safety remained a priority and that negligence would not be tolerated. "To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, the security arrangements will be reviewed and necessary steps taken. No negligence will be tolerated at any level in public safety," Yadav added.

Death toll rises to 14, several injured remain critical

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan confirmed that the death toll had risen to 14 on Sunday. The deceased include two women, two children below the age of 18 and 10 men. Three to four injured people remain critically ill, while several others have been discharged after receiving initial treatment.

According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, 39 people were taken to hospital following the accident. The injured included two police personnel who were on duty at the site. Both policemen sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Truck allegedly broke through barricades and police checkpoint

According to the details available, the truck was travelling from the Chhinor direction when the driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a steep slope near Sheetla Mata Temple. The vehicle allegedly crossed barricades and a police checkpoint installed on the road during Navratri before striking devotees gathered in the area. It then hit the temple's outer wall and gate.

The circumstances under which the truck crossed the barricades and checkpoint are now part of the investigation. The district administration has initiated a probe into the accident, including the alleged lapses in security arrangements and the response to the incident.

The accident has also triggered anger among the victims' families, who have alleged police negligence and delays in rescue efforts.

PM Narendra Modi announces compensation for victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance for the victims' families. An ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased person. Those injured in the accident will receive Rs 50,000 each.

The investigation into the incident is continuing, with authorities examining the alleged security lapses and the circumstances that allowed the truck to reach the crowded area near the temple.

(With inputs from ANI)

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