Gujarat Civic Polls: BJP registers landslide wins in Okha, Thara, sweeps 3 nagarpalika bypolls

Ahmedabad :

The BJP on Tuesday swept the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls, winning 38 of the 44 seats, and retained power in the Thara and Okha municipalities in Gujarat, according to results declared by the State Election Commission. However, the Congress finished second in Gandhinagar with five seats, while an independent candidate bagged one seat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had secured one seat in the previous GMC elections, failed to open its account this time. The GMC last went to polls in October 2021, when the BJP won 41 of the 44 seats, while the Congress secured two seats and the AAP one.

BJP retains power in Thara Municipality

In Thara municipality in Banaskantha district, the BJP won 19 of the 24 seats, while the Congress secured the remaining five seats, as per the results declared on Tuesday.

In Chhotaudepur, Bayad and Kheralu, the BJP sweeps all 3 Nagarpalika by-election seats, including Kheralu, which was previously held by Congress. The BJP has retained control of 100% of the three local bodies that went to the polls, winning a combined 90 out of 104 seats — a massive 86.5% seat share.

BJP wins 33 of the 36 seats in Okha Municipality

In Okha municipality in Devbhumi Dwarka district, the BJP won 33 of the 36 seats for which polling was held, while the Congress secured three seats. Four seats in Okha had been declared uncontested as only BJP candidates remained in the fray.

With these four seats, the BJP secured a total of 33 of the 36 seats in the municipality, retaining power. In Okha alone, the BJP secured nearly 92% of all seats, while also registering a clean sweep in the Nagarpalika by-elections.

With the results, the BJP retained control of all three urban local bodies that went to polls on Sunday. Counting of votes began at 9 am on Tuesday for the three civic bodies.Elections in Thara municipality were held for 24 seats across six wards, while in Okha, voting took place for 32 seats across nine wards.

While Gandhinagar recorded a voter turnout of 59.25 per cent, Thara registered 81.18 per cent and Okha 63.27 per cent, according to figures released by the State Election Commission. The elections were conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

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Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election: BJP gets over 57% vote share, Congress 37%, AAP just 4%