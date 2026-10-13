Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election: BJP gets over 57% vote share, Congress 37%, AAP just 4%

Gandhinagar:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday won 38 of the 44 seats in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections, securing 56.64 per cent of the vote. The Congress won five seats with a vote share of 37.05 per cent, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to win a single seat, polling 4.38 per cent of the votes. Others secured one seat with a vote share of 1.92 per cent.

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election Results

BJP: 38

Congress: 5

AAP: 0

Others: 1

Vote-share comparison

The results mark a sharp setback for AAP, whose vote share has reportedly declined by around 17 per cent compared with the 2021 civic polls. The BJP and Congress, meanwhile, have recorded gains of around 10 per cent each.

Party 2021 vote share 2026 vote share Change BJP 46.49% 56.64% +10.15% Congress 28.02% 37.05% +9.03% AAP 21.77% 4.38% −17.39% Others NA 1.92% NA

Provisional data from the State Election Commission showed a voter turnout of 59.25% in the 2026 election, approximately 3 per cent higher than in the 2021 election.

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections: A Look at the Results Since 2011

2021: BJP Wins 41 of 44 Seats

The third Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation election was originally scheduled for April 2021 but was postponed to October because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following delimitation, the number of seats increased to 44. A total turnout of 56.24 per cent was recorded in this election.

The BJP secured a sweeping victory, winning 41 seats with around 46.49% of the vote. The Congress won two seats with a vote share of approximately 28.02%, while AAP secured one seat with around 21.77% of the votes.

2016: BJP and Congress won 16 seats each

The second civic election, held in April 2016, was contested for 32 seats and ended in a tie between the BJP and Congress.

Both parties won 16 seats each. Following the deadlock, Congress rebel leader Pravin Patel became mayor with the BJP's support.

2011: Congress won first Gandhinagar Civic Election

The first Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation election was held in April 2011 after the civic body was established. The corporation had 33 seats, with the Congress winning 18 and the BJP securing 15.

Congress leader Mahendrasinh Rana became Gandhinagar's first mayor. However, in 2012, three Congress councillors, including the mayor, defected to the BJP, enabling the saffron party to take control of the corporation.

The 2011 election was also notable for introducing an online voting facility for non-resident Indian (NRI) voters, as stated in the election background provided.

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Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Poll Result LIVE: BJP sweeps with 38 seats, Congress gets 5; AAP 0