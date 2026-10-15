Deadly boiler blast rocks Gujarat factory in Chhatral GIDC, four killed in fire

Gandhinagar:

In a tragic incident, four people lost their lives after a boiler exploded at Kovika Colour Company in Gujarat's Chhatral GIDC industrial area on Thursday. As per details, the incident also triggered a fire at the factory. Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty confirmed the fatalities. Further details about the incident, including the cause of the explosion and the identities of the deceased, are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a cargo ropeway trolley crashed at Gujarat's pilgrimage site Pavagadh in Panchmahal district after a brake failure. Though no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said. Last year, six people were killed after a cargo ropeway cable snapped at Pavagadh, a historic hill and pilgrimage town that attracts a large number of devotees, especially during Navratri festivities. The latest goods trolley crash was caused by a brake failure, according to the official.

"The brake failed during a routine inspection of the ropeway, which is used exclusively for transporting cargo and materials, causing the trolley to crash into the station on Thursday morning. The trolley was empty at the time, and no casualties were reported," said Halol Sub-Divisional Magistrate J D Patel, PTI reported. The official urged pilgrims visiting the hill temple to ignore rumours circulating on social media about the passenger ropeway.

Godhra hospital fire earlier this week forced evacuation of over 200 patients

In a separate incident in Gujarat on October 9, a major fire broke out in the medicine storeroom of the Government Civil Hospital affiliated with the Medical College in Godhra around midnight.

The fire prompted an urgent evacuation of more than 200 patients, including pregnant women, as flames and the resulting panic disrupted activity inside the hospital. Fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot and joined the rescue efforts.

The administration's prompt response ensured that all patients were evacuated safely, preventing a potentially serious tragedy at the medical facility. While the hospital fire and the Chhatral factory explosion are separate incidents, both required emergency responses to protect people at the affected premises. Further details about the cause of the factory blast are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

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