Ahmedabad Food Safety Department raids factory making fake tomato ketchup, seizes 2,000 kg of products

New Delhi:

In a major food safety crackdown, the Ahmedabad Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) on Thursday carried out a raid in the Pirana area, where the Food Safety Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) raided a factory producing counterfeit tomato ketchup that is highly hazardous to health. During the raid, 2,000 kg of adulterated products seized. In exposing this major racket—which endangered public health both during the festive season and on ordinary days—officials seized a large quantity of contaminated products.

Health department carries raids in Pirana area

The AMC’s Food Safety Department received a tip-off that an illicit and unhygienic operation involving the production of sauces was underway in the Pirana area. Acting on this information, a health department team promptly conducted a raid at the site.

Crackdown on 'Tasty Sauce' factory

Soon after arrival, the inspection team discovered a manufacturing unit operating under the name 'Tasty Sauce.' The health department immediately took control of the facility and began questioning the individuals working there.

Production of sauce unfit for consumption

The premises and the utensils used for production were found in a state of extreme filth. The entire factory was producing sauce that was completely unfit for human consumption, posing a serious threat to public health.

A dangerous mixture of potato pulp, acids, and chemicals

Officials were shocked when they examined the ingredients used inside the factory. There was not even a trace of tomatoes in the 'tomato ketchup.' This counterfeit sauce was being concocted using the following ingredients:

Potato pulp: Used as a base to thicken the sauce and add bulk. Starch powder: Used to improve texture and increase volume.

Acetic acid: Added to impart an artificial sour taste to the sauce.

Chemical colour: Dangerous chemicals were used to give the product a red colour, mimicking that of real tomatoes.

A large quantity of adulterated sauce was seized from the factory. Acting swiftly, the Food Safety Department confiscated a total of 2,000 kg (2 tonnes) of material, including pre-packaged ketchup pouches/containers and the raw ingredients used for production.

Samples collected for laboratory testing

Along with initiating the process to destroy the seized goods, the department has taken stringent measures to strengthen legal action. Officials collected samples of the sauce and the raw materials, which have been sent to a food testing laboratory for detailed analysis and verification of their authenticity.

Counterfeit ketchup supplied to street food vendors

The investigation revealed that this counterfeit, chemical-laden sauce was packaged in commercial-sized containers and supplied to local street food vendors (including food carts and eateries) in and around Ahmedabad. Vendors selling fast food items—such as pani puri, sandwiches, burgers, noodles, and Manchurian—were purchasing this harmful sauce due to its low cost and serving it to their customers.

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