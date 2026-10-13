Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election: BJP secures massive victory with 38 seats | Full list of winners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retained control of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC), winning 38 of the 44 seats in the civic elections. The Congress secured five seats, while an independent candidate won one seat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which fielded 32 candidates, failed to win a single seat.

The results were declared on Tuesday, October 13, following the counting of votes polled on October 11. The election covered all 44 seats across the GMC's 11 wards (4 seats in each ward), with 130 candidates in the fray. The BJP and Congress contested all 44 seats, while AAP fielded candidates in 32 seats.

BJP retains control with 38 seats

The BJP maintained its dominance in the state capital, winning 38 seats and securing a clear majority in the 44-member civic body. The party swept 8 wards, which means it won all 4 seats in each of these, besides winning three seats each in two other wards. In Ward 6, the party lost all four seats to Congress.

Among the prominent BJP winners were Shilpaben Kanuji Thakor and Gaurang Sureshbhai Patel in Ward 1; Mitalben Hardikbhai Khimsuriya, Sonaliben Urenkumar Patel, Ankit Ashwinbhai Barot, and Umeshbhai Rameshchandra Jha in Ward 3; and Hemaben Manthankumar Bhatt, Dhvani Dhaval Shah, Kanaiyalal Gandabhai Desai, and Kinjalkumar Dashrathbhai Patel in Ward 5.

In the previous GMC elections held in October 2021, the BJP had won 41 of the 44 seats. The party has retained control of the corporation, although its seat tally has declined from its previous performance.

Congress decimated, wins five seats, sweeps Ward 6

The Congress finished second with five seats. Its strongest showing in the reported ward-wise results came in Ward 6, where the party won all four seats, defeating BJP candidates in each contest.

Congress candidates Hansaben Lalitkumar Ninama and Meghnaben Rajubhai Desai won seats 1 and 2, respectively. Mehulkumar Aravindbhai Rathod and Karmjitsinh Virendrasinh Vaghela secured seats 3 and 4.

The party also contested all 44 seats across the corporation’s 11 wards. In the 2021 elections, Congress had won three seats, meaning its tally increased to five in the latest polls.

AAP fails to open account

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win any seats in the GMC elections despite fielding 32 candidates. The result marks a setback for the party.

The BJP and Congress were in a direct contest for 12 seats, where AAP had no candidates. Four of the party's nominations were rejected by the State Election Commission, while five candidates withdrew their nominations. AAP did not field candidates in the remaining three seats.

BJP's dominance continues in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar became a municipal corporation in 2010 and held its first civic elections in 2011, which were won by the Congress. The 2016 election resulted in a tie between the BJP and Congress, with both parties winning 16 seats. A Congress councillor subsequently defected to the BJP, allowing it to form the civic administration.

The BJP then secured a sweeping victory in 2021, winning 41 of the 44 seats. Although its tally has fallen to 38 in the latest election, the party has retained a comfortable majority. Congress has improved its representation, while AAP has lost the sole seat it held after the previous election.

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation List of Winners 2026

Serial Number Winners Name/Party Name Ward Number 1 Seat 1: Shilpaben Kanuji Thakor (BJP) | Seat 2: Anjanaben Sureshbhai Mehta (BJP) | Seat 3: Gaurang Sureshbhai Patel (BJP) | Seat 4: Maheshkumar Natubhai Chaudhary alias Metro (BJP) Ward Number 2 Seat 1: Sonalben Mehulbhai Vaghela (BJP) | Seat 2: Diptiben Manishbhai Patel (BJP) | Seat 3: Arvindji Dahyaji Thakor (BJP) | Seat 4: Anilsinh Mahobatsinh Vaghela (BJP) Ward Number 3 Seat 1: Mitalben Hardikbhai Khimsuriya (BJP) | Seat 2: Sonaliben Urenkumar Patel (BJP) | Seat 3: Ankit Ashwinbhai Barot (BJP) | Seat 4: Umeshbhai Rameshchandra Jha (BJP) Ward Number 4 Seat 1: Mittalben Gajendrasinh Vaghela (BJP) | Seat 2: Deepikaben Rajendrasinh Vaghela (Independent) | Seat 3: Rupsinh Ranaji Thakor (BJP) | Seat 4: Jashpalsinh Pravinsinh Bihola (BJP) Ward Number 5 Seat 1: Hemaben Manthankumar Bhatt (BJP) | Seat 2: Dhvani Dhaval Shah (BJP) | Seat 3: Kanaiyalal Gandabhai Desai (BJP) | Seat 4: Kinjalkumar Dashrathbhai Patel (BJP) Ward Number 6 Seat 1: Hansaben Lalitkumar Ninama (Congress) | Seat 2: Meghnaben Rajubhai Desai (Congress) | Seat 3: Mehulkumar Aravindbhai Rathod (Congress) | Seat 4: Karmjitsinh Virendrasinh Vaghela (Congress) Ward Number 7 Seat 1: Kinjalben Dineshbhai Thakor (BJP) | Seat 2: Sonalba Ghanshyamsinh Vaghela (BJP) | Seat 3: Naginbhai Jagdishbhai Nadiya (Congress) | Seat 4: Shaileshkumar Vitthalbhai Patel (BJP) Ward Number 8 Seat 1: Manishaben Miteshkumar Prajapati (BJP) | Seat 2: Amitaben Kamleshbhai Upadhyay (BJP) | Seat 3: Vishnuji Gandaji Thakor (BJP) | Seat 4: Mehulbhai Ramanbhai Patel (BJP) Ward Number 9 Seat 1: Shardaben Kalaji Thakor (BJP) | Seat 2: Vaidehi Bipin Raval (BJP) | Seat 3: Jayantibhai Sadabhai Dabhi (BJP) | Seat 4: Mahendrabhai Prahladbhai Patel Das (BJP) Ward Number 10 Seat 1: Tanviben Vishveshbhai Patel (BJP) | Seat 2: Vilasba Rajendrasinh Vaghela (BJP) | Seat 3: Dharmendrakumar Vishnukumar Nayi (BJP) | Seat 4: Gaurang Dashrathbhai Patel (BJP) Ward Number 11 Seat 1: Kamuben Manekji Thakor (BJP) | Seat 2: Sejalben Kanubhai Parmar (BJP) | Seat 3: Jashvantlal Ambalal Patel (BJP) | Seat 4: Ravi Dineshbhai Patel (BJP)

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