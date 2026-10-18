Former India cricketer weighs in on Abhishek Sharma's performances after WI T20I series

The five-game T20I series between India and the West Indies came to an end, the two sides locked horns across five brilliant matches, and the series eventually ended on a score of 2-2 after the fifth and final T20I of the series was abandoned due to rain, playing spoilsport.

The game offered plenty of talking points, with one of the biggest being star batter Abhishek Sharma's performance. In 5 matches, Abhishek amassed 145 runs to his name and was dismissed on a score of six runs in the fifth T20I of the series as well.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about the performance that Abhishek has put in throughout the series, talking about his subpar performances, and how he can bounce back.

"Actually, it was a slightly below-par series because in the first two games he was dismissed almost identically. Roston Chase came, he got a little start for sure, but got out both times. He was batting extremely well in Indore, and it seemed like a hundred was loading in that innings, but he got on 69 there," Aakash Chopra told Star Sports.

"Then he looked slightly disheveled in the last match when he got less strike, and let's discount whatever happened today. Slightly below par based on his standards. However, is it acceptable? Definitely it is, because whoever runs at a strike rate of 200 will surely fall," he added.

India to take on New Zealand next

Speaking of the Indian team, after the conclusion of the series against the West Indies, team India is slated to take on New Zealand. The two sides will take on each other across five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches. The series is slated to kick off on October 22nd, and both sides will look to put in their best performance.

After scoring 145 runs across five games against the West Indies, it could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue will fare as they tour New Zealand for the highly anticipated multi-format series.

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