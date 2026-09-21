5-7 injured as speeding car hits pilgrims in Gujarat, angry crowd sets vehicle on fire

A road accident near Dolgarh Patiya in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district left around five to seven pilgrims injured after a speeding car hit people walking towards the Poonam Mela. The incident took place near Himmatnagar, where the pilgrims were travelling on foot to attend the fair.

The accident was followed by tension at the spot after the driver allegedly tried to flee. Local people stopped the car, after which an angry crowd set the vehicle on fire. The car was soon engulfed in flames, while police and fire brigade teams reached the area.

Car hits pilgrims near Dolgarh Patiya

The accident took place in the Dolgarh Patiya area near Himmatnagar, where pilgrims were walking towards the Poonam Mela. The car hit the group, leaving around five to seven people injured.

After the collision, the driver reportedly tried to flee the spot. Local people who witnessed the incident stopped the vehicle, following which an angry crowd set the car on fire. The vehicle remained in flames for some time, with fire and thick smoke rising several feet into the air.

The burning car in the middle of the road also caused difficulties for vehicles passing through the area.

Police reach spot as situation turns tense

Police teams reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The team included the District Superintendent of Police (DSP), DySP and personnel from the Rural, B-Division and LCB units. Police took charge of the situation at the scene.

A fire brigade team was also called to control the blaze and began efforts to extinguish the burning vehicle.

The injured pilgrims were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. They are undergoing treatment, while their identities are being established. At present, there is no information on how many women, men or children are among those injured.

Police are investigating the incident and looking into the circumstances that led to the accident.

The incident has also caused concern among people travelling to the Poonam Mela. Pilgrims walking along the road are now reportedly taking extra care while passing through the area.

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