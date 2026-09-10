'Bomb' found written on tissue paper aboard IndiGo flight; plane makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad :

An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Dammam in Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday following a bomb threat, putting security agencies on alert.

The aircraft was safely moved to an isolation area after the threat was received, and security agencies at the airport launched an investigation. As per preliminary reports, a tissue with "bomb" written on it was found on the aircraft after which it was diverted.

Security protocols were immediately activated to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. Authorities are carrying out necessary checks on the aircraft as part of the security procedure.

Ahmedabad Police said IndiGo flight 6E 97, operating from Lucknow to Dammam, made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport after a bomb threat was reported onboard.

According to police, a crew member found a piece of paper with the word “Bomb” written on it, following which security agencies were alerted.

The flight was carrying 107 passengers and six crew members, all of whom were safe and taken to Terminal 2 of the airport.

The Special Operations Group (SOG), local police and CISF personnel inspected the aircraft. Police said nothing suspicious was found onboard.

IndiGo flight hits pole at Srinagar airport

In another incident involving an IndiGo aircraft a few days back, a flight from Navi Mumbai hit a pole while being parked at Srinagar airport. The aircraft sustained damage, but no passengers or crew members were injured.

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the IndiGo flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG) was being positioned at Bay No. 6 at around 9:02 am when it came into contact with a pole of the Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) during the parking process.

All 107 passengers and crew members were safe and deboarded the aircraft using manual stairs, the AAI said.

The AAI said the incident and circumstances leading to it would be examined by the appropriate authorities as per prescribed procedures. It added that the exact cause would be determined after the inquiry and that no conclusion had been drawn at this stage.

Airport operations remained normal, with flight arrivals and departures continuing as scheduled, the AAI said.

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