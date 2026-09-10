'13 people hospitalised, no patient is critical': Gujarat health minister on Gandhinagar building collapse

Gandhinagar:

Fifteen people have been rescued after a metal slab collapsed at an under construction site in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar on Wednesday night, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said and added that the debris-clearing operation continued through the night to ensure that no one remained trapped.Along with Harsh Sanghavi, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya, and Gandhinagar MLA Ritaben Ketanbhai Patel arrived at the Civil Hospital to meet those injured in the building collapse incident.

Pansheriya says 13 people admitted to Civil Hospital

Giving details, Gujarat Health Minister Praveen Pansheriya said that 13 people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital following the incident and none of them is in critical condition. He stated that when the accident was reported in Gandhinagar, Kudasan, labourers were working and 13 people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital. He added that no patient out of the 13 is critical and all have been examined.

Giving details, Gandhinagar Collector and District Magistrate Ravindra Khatale said that around 15 people were trapped after the slab collapsed in the Kudasan area.

All 15 are stable, and there is no reports of fatalities: District Magistrate

Saying that all 15 are currently stable, and there have been no reports of fatalities, he said the SDRF and NDRF teams are currently on-site with plasma cutters and gas cutters, clearing the debris to ensure that no one remains trapped underneath.

Talking to ANI, Gandhinagar MLA Ritaben Ketankumar Patel stated that around 20 people worked at the site daily, but only 13 were present when the incident occurred. She said she has gathered details about all the patients along with Health Minister Praful Pansheriya.

Accident was reported around 9 pm

The accident was reported around 9 pm at an under-construction site in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar when a large metal slab collapsed during ongoing construction work. Earlier, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya informed that only five injured workers were rescued and shifted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. With the latest update, the number of rescued workers later increased to 15.

Officials said that the state administration is continuing to clear the collapsed metal structure and debris to ascertain that no worker remains trapped underneath.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

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