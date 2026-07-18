1 detained after blast damages residential building in Kolkata; crude bomb fragments recovered

Kolkata:

A blast in a residential building in West Bengal's capital Kolkata, leaving one person injured and triggering panic among the locals, said the police on Saturday. The blast was reported on Friday evening in the Dakshin Narayanpur area of Rajarhat.

Officials suspect that the blast took place due to explosives that were used in making crude bombs, while adding that a person has been detained, while a hunt is underway to nab the prime accused, who was identified as Mohammed Shamim alias Salim, who is a resident of North 24 Parganas district's Kamarhati.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police and fire services department officials have also visited the spot, collecting evidence and sanitising the building that was left minutely damaged following the explosion.

Crude bomb fragments recovered

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) also inspected the spot after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident. The central agency also spoke with locals of Rajarhat's Suparibagan area and will submit a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Raw material and fragments of crude bombs were also recovered from the site and further action is expected following a thorough probe. "Based on the report, the MHA will decide whether or not to hand over the investigation to the NIA," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Building owner interrogated

Officials, meanwhile, interrogated Zulfikar Ansari, who is the owner of the building. He said Salim had approached him for a room through a local broker, Shahenshah, after which he was given access to the building, but no written agreement was signed.

The police have detained Shahenshah, with Ansari stating that he allowed Salim to visit the place to clean up the room. He added that the explosion happened even before he could get formalities done.

"The tenant was supposed to start living at the property from Monday. He was introduced to me by a local broker, Shahenshah, connected to the BJP. I did not grant the tenant full access to the property until I drew up the tenancy agreement and informed the police about his stay," PTI quoted him as saying.

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