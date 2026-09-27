Three-day bank strike postponed after meeting between bank association and unions

New Delhi:

The three-day bank strike has been deferred following a meeting held tonight between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). During the meeting it was decided that a high-level committee of IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. This committee will explore, all possible alternatives; discuss with all stakeholders, and work out a solution acceptable to all stakeholders and, more importantly, the customers.

Key pointers from the meeting

As regards the PLI Scheme for Scale IV and above officers, the discussions can start with IBA to propose modifications to the Government in the scheme to address the observations of the Unions/ Associations.

The residual issues as listed in the minutes dated 8.3.2024 will be discussed between the parties for expeditious resolution.

In view of the above, it was agreed by the UFBU that the proposed agitational programmes and strike actions will be deferred.

What bank customers should know

As the banking strike has been deferred, so customers can avail all banking services - cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, UPI transactions, Net banking, other banking services.

What are the demands?

The bank unions demand immediate implementation of a five-day work week, a proposal pending since the 2024 wage settlement. They also demand changes to the performance-linked incentive, which they claim was revised unilaterally and in a discriminatory manner. Their other demands include improved pensions, a uniform dearness allowance formula for retirees, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in place of the National Pension System, and resolution of pending service and wage-related issues.

The Centre has urged the bank employees to withdraw the proposed strike and stated that most concerns have already been addressed through negotiations and welfare measures. The Centre also warned that the timing of the September 28-30 strike could affect banking operations as it coincides with the half-yearly closing of accounts.

The Centre also stated that public sector banks recruited about 4.83 lakh employees between FY15 and FY26, while the Staff Welfare Fund was increased by 56% in August 2024. The Centre also cited measures including higher pensions, enhanced medical insurance, streamlined promotion and transfer policies and special leave provisions.

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