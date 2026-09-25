ABVP protests at Ahmedabad's Nirma University after professor grabs student's collar, inquiry committee formed

A protest was held at Ahmedabad's Nirma University after a video showing a professor grabbing a student's collar during a campus event triggered anger among student groups. ABVP workers reached the university campus and raised slogans against the administration and Vice-Chancellor, demanding action over the incident.

The protest followed the circulation of the video from the annual technical and cultural festival Technofora '26. The university administration has now formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident, while ABVP has demanded strict action against the professor and a public apology to the student.

ABVP protests at Nirma University

ABVP workers gathered at the Nirma University campus to protest against the incident. They raised slogans against the university administration and the Vice-Chancellor, including "VC hai hai".

The protesters also recited 'Ramdhun' on campus as part of their demonstration against what they described as the professor's conduct towards the student.

The student organisation has put forward two main demands. It wants strict action against the professor for allegedly humiliating and threatening the student on stage. It has also demanded that the professor publicly apologise to the student.

University forms inquiry committee

Amid the growing student and political protest over the incident, the university administration has constituted an inquiry committee to look into what happened.

The move comes after the video of the incident circulated widely on social media and drew reactions from student organisations.

What happened during Technofora '26?

The incident took place during Technofora '26, the annual technical and cultural festival held between September 18 and 20, 2026, under the Institute of Technology department.

A stand-up comedy show by comedian Rajat Sood was taking place when Dr Himanshu K. Patel, Head of the Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering department, was speaking on stage.

During the speech, a student sitting in the audience shouted a popular dialogue from the film Golmaal 3: "Jaldi bol, kal subah Panvel nikalna hai."

The remark angered Patel, who called the student onto the stage. Once the student reached the stage, the professor was seen grabbing his collar in front of the audience.

Professor's remarks in viral video

The video also captured the professor making a threat in connection with disrespect towards university faculty. He was heard saying that he could go to any extent if a faculty member was insulted.

The professor also appeared to tell the student that he could be "gone forever" from the campus.

The video subsequently spread rapidly on social media, prompting the protest by ABVP and leading to the university forming an inquiry committee.

ALSO READ:

'Is it a joke?': NIT Durgapur professor stops 'Chikni Chameli' dance at freshers' event, video goes viral