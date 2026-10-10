CM Yogi dares Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Ayodhya, SP chief says 'arrogance will be swept away'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he challenged the SP leader to contest an election from Ayodhya. Responding to the remark, Yadav took aim at the Chief Minister over alleged wrongdoing in the temple town, the treatment of women and what he described as the arrogance of his political camp.

In a post on social media, Yadav said a "gust of wind" would sweep away arrogance and claimed that a young 'PDA Prahari' would be enough to defeat those he accused of stealing offerings and donations in Ayodhya. He also questioned whether Adityanath's internal surveys had revealed that nobody wanted to contest an election from the constituency on his behalf.

Yogi challenges Akhilesh to contest from Ayodhya

Adityanath issued the challenge while addressing a public meeting in Balrampur, responding to remarks by Yadav challenging him to contest from Ayodhya. The Chief Minister said he visited the temple town for development and to protect Uttar Pradesh's identity, rather than for electoral politics.

"Akhilesh ji, I offer you a challenge. You file your nomination from Shri Ayodhya Dham, and I will also file mine. Let us test our luck once," Adityanath said.

He stressed that Ayodhya was a place of religious significance and should not be reduced to a political battleground.

"We do not go to Ayodhya for politics, but for development. Ayodhya is our sacred land of faith, not a place to contest elections," he said.

Adityanath also contrasted the city's past with its present, claiming that it had set a new example. He said his government's approach was focused on development and ensuring that Uttar Pradesh's identity was not tarnished.

Akhilesh responds with 'gust of wind' jibe

Responding to the challenge, Yadav wrote, "A gust of wind will come, and all arrogance will be swept away."

He then targeted those he accused of stealing offerings, donations and charity in Ayodhya, saying, "To defeat the 'offering-donation-charity' thieves in Ayodhya, just one young 'PDA Prahari' is enough."

Yadav alleged that those who gave a clean chit to the accused were effectively partners in the alleged wrongdoing. He added that voters would bring down their arrogance, writing, "The truth has yet to come out, but this time the people will bring all that arrogance crashing down. Have you forgotten the Lok Sabha election?"

The SP chief also invoked the experiences of women in Ayodhya, claiming that they would make up the difference in the political contest. He referred to women who, according to him, had witnessed the public humiliation of a distressed mother by people he described as arrogant and ill-mannered.

Akhilesh questions Yogi's internal surveys

Yadav also questioned whether Adityanath's internal surveys had revealed a lack of willingness among his political camp to contest from Ayodhya.

"Did your internal survey tell you that nobody wants to contest an election from Ayodhya on your behalf?" he asked.

He ended his post with another swipe, saying, "People who live purely at a biological or materialistic level have no place at sacred sites."

The exchange marks another round of political sparring between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, with Ayodhya at the centre of their competing claims over faith, development and electoral support.

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