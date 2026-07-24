Sanju Samson reveals why he left RR for CSK, reveals reason for not demanding captaincy

New Delhi:

India’s keeper-batter Sanju Samson revealed the reason behind parting ways with Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Calling it a huge risk, the Kerala-born threw light upon his reasons to join Chennai Super Kings. He mentioned that his time with the Royals felt over as he had nothing more to give and following which, the cricketer had a long chat with family to find some clarity.

“I had long conversations with my family and my wife. They kept asking me if it was an impulsive decision or if I was really sure. We discussed it for two or three weeks, and then we decided it was time. I was convinced it was the right call,” Samson said on JioHotstar’s Superstars.

Samson was also determined to start from zero, especially after losing his opening slot to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the 2025 edition. He believes that he was ready to take on a new challenge at Chepauk and was confident of finding his feet once again in the cash-rich league.

“I am a confident person. I believe I can stand on my own. I told myself, 'You are 30 years old. Go out and find a way,” Samson said.

Meanwhile, Samson struggled to make an impact in the first few games for CSK. Questions were raised about his adaptability following a shaky start, but then he went on to meet MS Dhoni, who assured him that ‘everything will be alright’. The 31-year-old believes that the subtle lines were a huge lesson for him.

From captaincy to a fresh start

Samson also disclosed he did not demand captaincy at CSK, despite leading RR for five seasons. He felt that captaincy was not something that can be demanded, but rather it is given.

“Even at RR, I never asked for it. Manoj Badale sir, the owner of RR, told me I was the next captain, and I said I was ready,” he said. He further added that he enjoyed his time as the captain at RR, but he wanted to enjoy cricket more, and he knew that Ruturaj Gaikwad was someone he would enjoy playing under.

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