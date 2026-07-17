WhatsApp has a hidden feature that automatically silences unknown calls

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging platforms used by billions of people worldwide for personal and professional work, is not just about chatting anymore. The platform keeps improving and upgrading as people use it for voice and video calls, sending files, and even handling business stuff. But as it is becoming more popular, it is also becoming a magnet for spam, annoying promotional calls, and the occasional cyber scam—mostly from numbers you do not recognise.

To help users to keep out the noise, WhatsApp rolled out a privacy feature called “Silence Unknown Callers". Simply, flip this on, and calls from numbers not saved in your contacts just do not ring; rather, they are silenced.

The best part is that the new feature will show who tried to reach you in your Calls tab or your notifications, so if an important call comes through, you’ll know about it and can respond later.

Silence Unknown Callers: How does this feature actually help the users?

When ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ is switched on, WhatsApp mutes any incoming call from an unknown number. Your phone won’t buzz or make a sound, but those calls aren’t deleted or lost. They quietly stack up in your call history for you to review whenever you want. This makes it a lot easier to dodge:

Spam

Scam attempts

Pushy telemarketers

International numbers you do not recognize

Repeat spammers

You stay protected and keep real calls open, without needing to block everyone.

Turning it on is simple. For Android users, here’s how you get started:

Open WhatsApp.

Tap the three-dot menu in the corner.

Hit Settings.

Go into Privacy.

Scroll down to Calls.

Toggle on Silence Unknown Callers.

Now, calls from numbers not in your contacts won’t interrupt you.

On iPhone, it is just as easy:

Open WhatsApp.

Tap Settings at the bottom.

Head into Privacy.

Tap Calls.

Switch on Silence Unknown Callers.

It works the same way, as calls from unsaved numbers are muted but still logged for you to check later.

Important features of WhatsApp you must know

WhatsApp has also added a bunch of other pretty handy features for users in India. For example:

Voice Chat in Groups: Big groups can jump into live voice chats now. No waiting for everyone to join a call—people can just pop in or out as they please. Meta AI: More and more users can now use Meta’s AI to ask questions, generate text, get recommendations, and even create images, all inside WhatsApp. Message Drafts: If you start writing a message and don’t hit send, WhatsApp highlights it so you remember to finish your thought later. Document Scanning for iPhone: No extra apps needed—scan and send documents right from WhatsApp. HD Photo and Video Sharing: Finally, you can send high-quality photos and videos without losing all the detail to compression. Chat Lock and Secret Code: You can lock certain chats with a fingerprint, Face ID, or a secret code. Those conversations stay hidden from anyone snooping through your messages.

Honestly, with spam and scam calls on the rise, switching on Silence Unknown Callers is a no-brainer. You get more quiet and a bit more security, and you don’t have to worry about missing something important—those calls are saved if you ever need to call back. It’s a small tweak that really helps.