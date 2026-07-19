Odisha man comes home to surprise wife on her birthday found dead; family alleges murder

Balasore:

A man who returned home to surprise his wife on her birthday was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Odisha's Balasore district, prompting a police investigation. While the family suspects foul play and has accused the deceased's wife and her alleged lover of murder, police said the exact cause of death will be determined only after the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Sahadevkhunta police station and has sparked widespread attention in the area.

Man travelled home to surprise wife on her birthday

According to police, the deceased was a native of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. He had travelled home to celebrate his wife's birthday and surprise her. However, shortly after his arrival, he was found dead inside the house under suspicious circumstances. The incident came to light after family members and local residents were informed, following which police reached the spot and began an investigation. A case has been registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Family accuses wife and her alleged lover

The deceased's family has alleged that the man was murdered by his wife with the help of her alleged lover. His brother, Pavitra Kumar Sethi, claimed that the family was informed that the deceased had died by suicide.

"One day earlier, it was my sister-in-law's birthday. My brother had gone home to wish her on her birthday. Later, I received a call from my sister-in-law's brother informing me that my brother had died by suicide," he said.

The family has urged the police to investigate the allegations thoroughly and take appropriate action if evidence of foul play emerges.

Police register FIR, await post-mortem report

Sahadevkhunta police station in-charge Alok Kumar Behera said an FIR has been registered based on the complaint filed by the deceased's family. He said the body has been sent for post-mortem and that investigators are examining all possible angles in the case.

According to the police officer, the family has accused the deceased's wife of murder. However, he stressed that the actual cause of death can only be established after the post-mortem report and forensic evidence are examined.

Investigation underway

Police said they are investigating whether the case involves suicide or homicide. The allegations made by the deceased's family against the woman and her alleged lover are also being verified as part of the probe.

Officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem report, forensic evidence and the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been reported in the case so far.

(Inputs by reporter Shubham Kumar)

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