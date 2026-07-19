Kartik Aaryan celebrates Best Actor National Award win with family, shares emotional video | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan made his way to yet another huge accomplishment following his victory of Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his outstanding acting in the film titled Chandu Champion. In order to play the character of Murlikant Petkar, who was India's first Paralympic gold medallist, the actor went through many emotional and physical changes. In his video that depicts his reaction on receiving the award, Kartik Aaryan can be seen crying, smiling, and hugging his family members.

In his emotional note written along with the video, the actor mentioned that he has been dreaming about this award for a long time.

Kartik shares emotional post after National Award win

The National Film Awards were announced on Saturday, with Kartik Aaryan winning the Best Actor award for his performance in Chandu Champion. He shared a video on social media capturing the moment he and his family learnt about the honour, along with an emotional note.

What did Kartik write?

In the video shared on social media, Kartik is seen watching the National Film Awards announcement on a laptop with his family. As his name is announced, he points towards the screen before celebrating the moment with his loved ones.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, 'Still soaking it all in. Some moments are bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've nurtured for years has finally come true. Forever humble and grateful. Best Actor National Award – Chandu Champion.'

From romantic hero to National Award winner

Kartik Aaryan made his big-screen debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. He went on to establish himself with successful romantic entertainers such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Performance in Chandu Champion wins acclaim

Kartik delivered one of the most acclaimed performances of his career in Kabir Khan's sports drama Chandu Champion. Based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, the film saw Kartik undergo a remarkable physical transformation. His performance was widely praised by critics and audiences, ultimately earning him the National Award for Best Actor.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

As far as his work is concerned, his last film was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and that turned out to be one of the biggest box office hits in his career till date. According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy earned Rs 260.11 crore net at the Indian box office and Rs 400.35 crore globally.

His upcoming films include Naagzilla, romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, and Captain India. There are also reports that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is in production, and Kartik will be playing the much-loved character of Rooh Baba once again.

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