WhatsApp launches Meta Business Agent in India: AI assistant to help businesses automate customer support

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has reportedly just rolled out more AI-powered business tools in India, launching something called the 'Meta Business Agent' at Meta’s big Business Summit in Mumbai. The idea here is simple: give businesses a smarter way to handle customer questions, automate sales chats, and smooth out daily operations with the help of AI.

Meta Business Agent helps businesses automate customer conversations, but why now?

More companies want AI these days, which could help them to speed up customer support and help them to juggle all those conversations happening online. These days, there is just too much coming in for support teams to handle alone.

Here’s what a meta business agent does

It lets companies automate chats with customers directly inside WhatsApp.

The AI can answer questions, recommend products from a catalogue, manage bookings, and even help businesses track down new leads.

It also gives businesses conversation summaries and insights, plus alerts them if they miss a message.

If a question gets too tricky, you can set the AI to hand things over to a human agent whenever needed.

Meta’s goal here is to keep customers happy and make life a little easier for support teams.

Meta Business agent platform for large enterprises

The company has also launched the Meta Business Agent Platform, built for bigger companies. This platform lets enterprises create and customise their own AI assistants.

Businesses can plug in their existing e-commerce and customer management systems, then use the platform to run everything from one place. Swiggy and other big names are already using Meta’s tools to tackle support, leads, and day-to-day processes.

WhatsApp adds new business discovery features

On top of all that, WhatsApp dropped new business discovery features for users in India. Now, you can search for a business by name right inside WhatsApp- no need to leave the app. You can also share business profiles with friends or family, making it much easier for everyone to find the right company or service.

AI becomes a bigger focus for WhatsApp Business

Meta’s pretty clear about what it wants: help businesses reach more people, make it easier for users to connect with services, and put AI at the center of the whole thing. They’ve been ramping up AI features for a while, like updating their pricing model for WhatsApp Business and rolling out AI business agents to more countries. Now, with these latest tools, a lot more Indian businesses can access Meta’s AI-powered customer engagement features.